John Kavanagh suggests that extreme pain from foot fracture may have resulted in Conor McGregor's vicious post-fight interview at UFC 264

Conor McGregor uncharacteristically targeted Dustin Poirier's wife Jolie Poirier in the post-fight interview with Joe Rogan at UFC 264 after bringing her up throughout the pre-fight media week.

In a Q&A session with Laura Sanko a day after the fight, his longtime coach John Kavanagh addressed Conor McGregor's state of delirium in the post-fight interview. He said that he believes it stemmed from the acute pain and shift of hormones caused by the broken leg. He added that he disapproves of the idea of having to talk into a microphone in that state.

"I have my opinions on that. His foot is literally hanging down, it's a clean fracture on the fibula and tibia," Kavanagh said. "It went straight through. His bones are hanging down. You can only imagine the rush of hormones and what's going through your body at that moment - the pain. It's on fire and someone sticks a microphone to your face that 'Hey, how you're feeling?' Guys, come on, come on, when has he ever not been gracious at the end? Let's get backstage. Let's get a proper assessment by a doctor. Let's get an x-ray. Let's say I was pretty miffed at the idea of shoving a microphone on someone's face at that stage. Let's gather ourselves. Look, what's happened has happened."

Conor McGregor is the king of trash-talking in the UFC, or at least he used to be in his earlier days. However, he was always known for being gracious in defeat and respectful to his opponents after a loss. The world got a glimpse of that post his UFC 257 loss to Dustin Poirier, where the Irishman was a class act despite getting knocked out for the first time in his career.

However, things happened very differently in the trilogy fight. Tension was at an all-time high between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier in the lead-up to UFC 264. The manner in which the headlining fight ended brought out an even more frustrated and aggressive side of 'The Notorious One'.

What did Conor McGregor say to Jolie Poirier after UFC 264?

Things transpired very differently at UFC 264 between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier's wife Jolie Poirier than they did at UFC 257.

After the rematch in January that McGregor lost via KO, Jolie Poirier walked into his dressing room post fight to wish him a quick recovery and thank him for his generous donation to The Good Fight Foundation, which never really reached the charity afterwards.

This time around, Conor McGregor chose to hurl a series of abuses towards her as he lay on the ground with his foot broken, after claiming ahead of UFC 264 that she had sent him a DM request on social media. Jolie Poirer retaliated by flipping the finger at him.

Dustin Poirier's wife Jolie flipped off Conor McGregor in the aftermath of the fight 👀 #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/WfgVXmkQzc — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 11, 2021

