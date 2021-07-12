Watch: Conor McGregor addresses his fans, Dustin Poirier in post-surgery video

Conor McGregor posted a message on Twitter after his surgery, providing his fans with an update regarding his injury.

In the tweet, he wrote:

"Just out of the surgery room guys! Surgery went excellent! Feeling tremendous! 6 weeks on crutch and we build back! Let’s go! God bless"

Just out of the surgery room guys! Surgery went excellent! Feeling tremendous! 6 weeks on crutch and we build back! Let’s go! God bless 🙏 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2021

'The Notorious' seems determined to get back into the octagon as soon as possible to avenge his "illegitimate loss" at the hands of Dustin Poirier. He also posted a video detailing what went down at UFC 264. He said:

"What's up, fight fans? 'The Notorious' here. Just out of the surgery room. Everything went [according] to plan. Everything went perfect. I'm feeling tremendous. We got six weeks on the crutch, now. And then, we begin to build back. I want to thank all the fans all around the world for your messages of support. I hope you all enjoyed the show. I want to thank all the fans in attendance at the T-Mobile Arena, 21,800 fans in attendance. The place was absolutely electric. It was a hell of a first round. It would've been nice to get into the second round and then, you know, to see what's what. But, it is what it is. That's the nature of the business. A clean break of the tibia, and it was not to be."

Turning his attention to his opponent at UFC 264, Distin Poirier, Conor McGregor said:

"Dustin, you can celebrate your illegitimate win all you want. But, you done nothing in there. That second round would've shown all. And, you know, onwards and upwards we go, team. We dust ourselves off, we build ourselves back, and we come back better than ever. Let's go, team!"

Onwards and upwards we go ☘️ pic.twitter.com/qKgochlT3t — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2021

Also Read: John Kavanagh reveals if Conor McGregor will fight again after UFC 264

What happened to Conor McGregor in his fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264?

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier locked horns for their trilogy fight in the main event of UFC 264. The first round of the fight saw a lot of action - from excellent strikes from both fighters to McGregor's unexpected guillotine choke submission attempt.

Being a jiu-jitsu black belt, Dustin Poirier took advantage of the fight going to the ground and escaped the guillotine attempt to pursue ground-and-pound. Conor McGregor was largely able to keep his own, and the fight soon went back to the feet with both fighters up.

Thereafter, as both of them attempted to trade blows and missed, Conor McGregor landed his left foot in an uncomfortable position, which seemingly caused his lower tibia to snap. He fell to the ground with seconds left in the fight.

The referee failed to notice the snapped tibia as Dustin Poirier threw punches on a downed McGregor for the remainder of the round. As soon as the round ended, medical staff surrounded McGregor and identified the grave injury. The fight was called to a stop, and Dustin Poirier won via TKO due to doctor stoppage.

Also Read: "I don't know how he didn't fall there" - John Kavanagh reveals the exact moment when Conor McGregor fractured his ankle before suffering horrific leg break at UFC 264

Edited by Avinash Tewari