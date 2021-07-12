"I don't know how he didn't fall there" - John Kavanagh reveals the exact moment when Conor McGregor fractured his ankle before suffering horrific leg break at UFC 264

Conor McGregor's coach, John Kavanagh, made some big revelations in his interview with Wimp 2 Warrior. The Straight Blast Gym (SBG) head coach claimed McGregor didn't fracture his ankle from a calf kick that Dustin Poirier checked, but rather a teep kick that collided heavily with 'The Diamond's elbow.

A teep kick is usually used in Muay Thai exchanges. The intention behind throwing a teep kick is to create space when your opponent is closing the distance. It is also known as push kick.

Moments after McGregor scrambled back to his feet following a long grappling stint, 'The Notorious' tried landing a teep kick. According to Kavanagh, this kick struck Poirier's elbow and shattered McGregor's shin.

"You can watch it back and you'll see that's clearly where the fracture happened. He (Conor McGregor) very aggressively threw that kick, Dustin (Poirier) shelled with the lead hand and (McGregor's) foot wraps around the knee in a similar fashion where Anderson Silva and Weidman wrapped their shin around the knee, but he (McGregor) wrapped his shin around the elbow. He stands back on it and you can see the bone almost protruding through the skin. I don't know how he didn't fall there," Kavanagh told Lauro Sanko.

Poirier, on the other hand, believes McGregor fractured his ankle after 'The Diamond' checked one of the calf kicks from the Irishman.

Conor McGregor suffered two losses in a row for the first time in his career

Conor McGregor has always been known for coming back with a vengeance every time he endures a loss. Fans expected the same from him at UFC 264, but 'The Notorious' failed to do what he promised.

Dustin Poirier took McGregor down early in the first round before unleashing heavy ground and pound on the Irishman. When they scrambled back to their feet, the former two-division champion broke his leg, thus rewarding the victory to Poirier via doctor stoppage.

Before UFC 264, McGregor had lost his rematch with Poirier at UFC 257 in January earlier this year. The 32-year-old superstar was defeated via TKO in the second round.

During his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Conor McGregor claimed he hasn't yet settled his rivalry with Poirier. Dustin Poirier, too, claimed that they would fight again, whether it was inside the octagon or on the sidewalk.

