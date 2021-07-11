Conor McGregor injury update: What injury did the Irishman sustain at UFC 264 and how long is he expected to be out?

In a bizarre turn of events in the main event of UFC 264, Conor McGregor injured his ankle in the opening round of the fight against Dustin Poirier. The Irishman suffered a lower tibia fracture in his left leg. This was confirmed by UFC president Dana White.

Confirmed. Conor McGregor has a lower tibia fracture, per Dana White #UFC264 — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) July 11, 2021

White also said that 'The Notorious' will undergo surgery the day after the fight.

Dana White says Conor McGregor will have surgery tomorrow morning, says the injury was sustained on the lower tibia (shin) #UFC264 — Niall McGrath (@niallmcgrath4) July 11, 2021

According to OrthoVirginia, it takes around four to six months to completely heal from a lower tibia fracture. So, it would be safe to assume that 'Mystic Mac' will not be returning to the octagon anytime soon.

Conor McGregor loses the trilogy fight to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264

Dustin Poirier got the better of Conor McGregor for the second time in a row as he defeated the Irishman by TKO via doctor stoppage at UFC 264. 'The Notorious' was not happy with the result and expressed the same in his post-fight interview.

"I was boxing the bleeding head off him and kicking the bleeding leg off him. The usual shite to close this distance. This is not over. If I have to take this outside with him, I'll go outside. I don't give a bollocks. There was no check. Not one of them was checked." Conor McGregor said.

By the "no check" line, McGregor was criticizing Poirier's analysis of the Irishman's injury.

"He [Conor McGregor] fractured it in one of the checks in the beginning of the fight. Then it broke on a punch, yeah, for sure. When I pointed at him in the beginning of the fight, that's when I checked a good kick. I bet that's when it cracked... I feel it was probably cracked and then, just on the twist of the punch, it finished, you know." Dustin Poirier said.

'Mystic Mac' compared his injury to the one UFC legend Anderson Silva suffered against Chris Weidman at UFC 168.

"Just the thing had separated, bleeding landing on the wanky leg like Anderson Silva... something similar to that. It's f*****g mad, our business."

Watch Conor McGregor's post-fight octagon interview below:

