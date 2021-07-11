"Octagon or sidewalk" - Dustin Poirier confirms that he will fight Conor McGregor for a fourth time

Dustin Poirier emerged victorious against Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 264, effectively winning the much-anticipated trilogy and their rivalry altogether. However, it appears that 'The Diamond' isn't completely shutting the door on his archnemesis as he expressed his willingness to fight the Irishman for the fourth time.
Dustin Poirier earned a technical knockout victory after McGregor severely injured his left leg late in the first round, forcing a doctor's stoppage. During the post-fight press conference, the number one-ranked UFC lightweight revealed that he wasn't necessarily satisfied with how his victory came about. As such, Poirier stated that he would fight McGregor once again somewhere down the line.
'The Diamond' believes he will cross paths once again with the Irishman, whether it be inside the UFC octagon or elsewhere. MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter reported Poirier's statement regarding the situation:
"We are going to fight again whether it's in the octagon or on the sidewalk," said Poirier.
Meanwhile, Chamatkar Sandhu of BT Sport has also reported that UFC president Dana White is looking to make Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 4 happen.
After a successful outing at UFC 264, Dustin Poirier is expected to challenge Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title later this year. Meanwhile, Conor McGregor is expected to be sidelined for at least six months as he recovers from his injury.
Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 ends in catastrophe
The UFC's most anticipated matchup of the year has ended in an unceremonious doctor's stoppage after Conor McGregor snapped his leg towards the end of the opening frame. Needless to say, it was an anti-climactic conclusion for a fight with so much build-up.
Dustin Poirier was able to control Conor McGregor on the ground for most of the first round. McGregor attempted to put Poirier away with a guillotine submission, but Poirier was able to slip away and regain a dominant position.
Conor McGregor successfully got back up onto his feet, but disaster struck when the Irishman tried to dodge one of Poirier's punches. McGregor stepped back and planted his foot awkwardly, breaking his leg in the process.
After checking on McGregor, referee Herb Dean called the fight off and awarded the TKO win to Poirier. Ahead of the fight, McGregor vowed that Poirier would leave the octagon on a stretcher. As it turns out, however, he was the one who was carried out of the cage.
