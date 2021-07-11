Dustin Poirier was up 10-8 against Conor McGregor on two judges' scorecards at UFC 264

The UFC 264 main event fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier ended in controversy as McGregor injured his ankle in the opening round of the fight. This led to a TKO win for Poirier, who was doing really well in the late minutes of the opening round. Poirier won the first round on all three judges' scorecards.

Sal D'Amoto scored the first round a 10-9 for 'The Diamond' while both Derek Cleary and Junichiro Kamijo scored it 10-8 in favor of the Louisiana native.

Reminder: 10-8 Dustin on two cards … he was winning this handily #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/hLoCmiqRfS — Jim (@MMA_Jim) July 11, 2021

In his post-fight interview, Poirier shared his opinion on McGregor's injury.

"He [Conor McGregor] fractured it in one of the checks in the beginning of the fight. Then it broke on a punch, yeah, for sure. When I pointed at him in the beginning of the fight, that's when I checked a good kick. I bet that's when it cracked... I feel it was probably cracked and then, just on the twist of the punch, it finished, you know." Dustin Poirier said.

This was the third fight between Poirier and the Irishman. The first fight took place at UFC 178, which McGregor won via TKO in the opening round. In their second fight at UFC 257, 'The Diamond' got his revenge as he finished the Irishman in the second round of the fight.

"This guy's a dirtbag"' - Dustin Poirier puts Conor McGregor on blast in his post-fight interview at UFC 264

Speaking to Joe Rogan in the post-fight interview, Dustin Poirier did not hold back on his opinion of Conor McGregor's trash-talk in the build-up to their fight at UFC 264.

"There's no holds barred with the trash talk, right? But murder is something you don't clown around with. There's no coming back from that. This guy was saying he was gonna murder me and all kinds of stuff. He was telling me he was gonna kill me... You don't talk like that to people, man" Dustin Poirier said.

Poirier also went on to accuse 'The Notorious' of fighting dirty.

"He was putting his fingers in my glove and pulling me down to throw the upkicks. I was trying to let Herb [Dean] know that. This guy's a dirtbag, man."

'The Diamond' defeated the Irishman by TKO via doctor stoppage in the main event of UFC 264.

Watch Dustin Poirier's post-fight octagon interview below:

