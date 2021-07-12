John Kavanagh reveals if Conor McGregor will fight again after UFC 264

John Kavanagh doesn't see Conor McGregor hanging up his gloves just yet. The renowned coach expects his pupil to come back stronger and grace the world of MMA with his presence once again.

Kavanagh recently interacted with Laura Sanko for an interview with Wimp 2 Warrior. The 44-year-old was asked if he believes McGregor will make his return to the octagon after suffering a horrific leg break at UFC 264. Kavanagh said it's difficult to imagine the Irishman sitting on the sidelines considering how much he loves fighting.

"It's very hard to predict what the future is going to be. He (Conor McGregor) has always loved fighting, he has always loved competition, he has always loved preparation," John Kavanagh told Laura Sanko.

Kavanagh added McGregor was more like a "kid in the candy shop" while training for his trilogy fight with Poirier. He was treated to a '24-hour goal' formula in the camp, where the Irishman would assess his training and set up new goals to achieve every day.

Speaking about McGregor's passion for the fight game, Kavanagh said:

"What do you really enjoy doing? And for some... whether it's going out for deep-sea fishing, climbing, playing video games all day, I don't know, people love different things. He (Conor McGregor) truly loves this (fighting). It's hard to imagine him not wanting to come back, not wanting to do this again because we really got this fantastic rhythm."

John Kavanagh believes Conor McGregor will be at his peak for at least two more years

According to John Kavanagh, Conor McGregor's physical, mental and spiritual state will peak in a couple of years. The Straight Blast Gym (SBG) head coach expects McGregor to attain more maturity in the coming two years, suggesting that the Irish superstar may not consider retiring.

"He's 33 in a couple of day's time, which I believe is sort of a physical year peaking at that area. It's kind of where strength is being conditioned. And mental, physical, spiritual maturity is coming together. I think we have got a couple of years of this ahead of us," said Kavanagh.

Conor McGregor squared off against Dustin Poirier in a trilogy fight at UFC 264. In the final seconds of the first round, 'The Notorious' sustained a nasty leg break that gave Poirier the victory via doctor stoppage.

Edited by Avinash Tewari