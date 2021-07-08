"We don't play that game" - Conor McGregor reveals what he thinks of Dustin Poirier's wife trying to send him a DM on social media

Conor McGregor has opened up about his UFC 264 opponent Dustin Poirier's wife, Jolie Poirier, sending him a DM on Instagram.

The Irishman posted a cryptic image on his official Twitter account yesterday of what appears to be a Direct Message request from Jolie Poirier. Conor McGregor did not provide any context or further explanation about the matter, and the tweet was not accompanied by any caption either.

In a UFC 264 media week interview with news.com.au, Conor McGregor answered Nick Walshaw's question on what Jolie Poirier messaged him about. 'The Notorious' said he had no idea why she reached out to him, but came clean about the fact that he will not "play that game":

"You have to ask her. I haven’t a clue. I have no clue. You have to ask her. We don’t play that game, you know? Another man’s wife," Conor McGregor said.

In response to Dustin Poirier's recent claim that Conor McGregor's social media trash-talking "reeks of insecurity", Conor McGregor said that he is indifferent towards what his opponent has to say about it:

"I don’t give a f**k what he says. I pity that man. I am going to pity him more after Saturday night."

Conor McGregor went on to state that he is looking forward to "butchering" Dustin Poirier on Saturday night and sending him out of the octagon "on a stretcher into a box".

Conor McGregor had a heartwarming interaction with Jolie Poirier after UFC 257

The lead-up to the trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is offering fans a sort of flashback of their first contest, when the fire of the rivalry was raging with the highest flames.

However, the second fight had a different energy from the beginning. Both parties were cordial and respectful towards each other, which even led to many questioning whether Conor McGregor had left his 'Notorious' persona behind.

The affability remained even after the fight was over and Conor McGregor had suffered a damaged calf and the first ever knockout loss of his career. He was genial in his congratulations towards Dustin Poirier and the video of them shaking hands backstage won hearts too.

He shared a moment with Jolie Poirier as well, who visited an injured Conor McGregor in his dressing room post-fight as he held an ice-pack to the leg that took the brunt of Dustin Poirier's calf-kicks. Mrs. Poirier thanked McGregor for the hefty donation of $500,000 that he had vowed to make to the Poiriers' charity, The Good Fight Foundation.

We know by now that the donation never reached The Good Fight Foundation and Conor McGregor decided to go with another charity due to lack of clarity in communication. McGregor and Poirier have had a public spat over the matter, but it has not come up much in the build-up to UFC 264.

