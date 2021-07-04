Dustin Poirier reveals why he publicly accused Conor McGregor of not making promised donation to his charity

Dustin Poirier has revealed the behind-the-scenes circumstances around Conor McGregor's broken promise of donating $500,000 to The Good Fight Foundation.

McGregor made this promise during the build-up to the rematch between the two men which took place at UFC 257 in January 2021. Despite their past rivalries, McGregor and Poirier were incredibly respectful of one another as their second fight approached.

Speaking on the UFC 264 Countdown video, Dustin Poirier stated:

"Fight week he said he was going to donate some money to my foundation, The Good Fight Foundation. His team reached out to my foundation, fight week, and were very responsive. Replied to emails daily. Got all of our banking info for the foundation to start the transfer of funds."

However, things quickly soured after Dustin Poirier handed McGregor his first-ever loss via strikes. According to 'The Diamond,' McGregor and his team went silent on the donation front immediately after the fight concluded.

However, the Irishman remained vocal on social media, predicting how he would defeat Dustin Poirier in their trilogy bout. This prompted 'The Diamond' to return fire, bringing to light the fact that McGregor had not lived up to his word. Poirier said:

"The fight happens, they completely stop responding to emails. So that's why I went public with the tweet. He was being cute online, saying he has a prediction. That he's going to knock me out with a front kick. And I said you also predicted a donation to my foundation. So I was just kinda poking back at him."

Dustin Poirier beleives that charity won in the end

Poirier's comments on social media ultimately caused McGregor to donate the money to another similar charity based out of Louisiana. The fact that McGregor refused to donate to The Good Fight Foundation does not seem to have bothered Dustin Poirier, who is simply content that the money would help the youth of South Louisiana.

"I never want to associate my foundation or the work we've done with negativity. And a dispute about a donation is negative. He ended up donating five hundred thousand dollars to the Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana. A great charity. The money's gonna go where it needs to. It will help the youth in South Lousiana. So charity wins in the end."

