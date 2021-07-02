"Best boxer, my a**" - Conor McGregor shoots back at Dustin Poirier over their latest spat

Conor McGregor has lashed out at Dustin Poirier following the Louisiana native's comments about McGregor being insecure.

Poirier's own comments only came as a reaction to McGregor stating that the first man to shoot for a takedown in their upcoming fight is a "dusty b***h." After being asked about his thoughts on McGregor's comments by ESPN's Brett Okamoto, 'The Diamond' said:

"Isn't he the one who's always preaching about the flow, the full martial arts, no holds barred, no rules, the ultimate fighting like when he's talking about boxing and stuff. How about the first one to get taken down is a dusty b***h. It reeks of insecurity to me."

Conor McGregor has since taken to Twitter to hit back at Dustin Poirier. The Irishman made two posts, starting with the following:

"Best boxer, my a**! Shooting a**, shelling a** b***h."

@TheNotoriousMMA

He then posted again, this time with a slightly more thoughtful response, saying:

"Quick take for you and your team pal - You's got punched around in the clinch! Elbows, knees, shoulders, fists. Looking outside the cage for advice. #striker turnedwrestler #dustyb***h."

@TheNotoriousMMA

UFC 264: Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3

This kind of interaction is a far cry from the cordial back and forth that Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier exchanged during the buildup to their rematch in January of this year.

The two men were incredibly respectful to each other, much to the surprise of fans and media alike.

It may be the fact that Poirier became the first man to knock out Conor McGregor inside the octagon that has changed the Irishman's tune.

He now often takes to social media to disparage and insult Poirier rather than throw praise at him as he did in the buildup to UFC 257.

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor face off in the main event of UFC 264. The fight has huge stakes with the winner likely to be next in line for a shot at lightweight champion Charles Olivera.

However, with both men now into their 30's, a loss may well see them fade into obscurity, with the prospect of fighting back up to another number one contender shot no doubt a daunting task considering the talent littered throughout the 155-pound division.

Edited by Harvey Leonard