Watch: Heartwarming interaction between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier's wife after UFC 257 fight

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier's wife, Jolie Poirier, shared some kind words immediately after the UFC 257 main event.

Jolie Poirier visited The Notorious One in his dressing room post-fight as he held an ice-pack to his damaged leg. She expressed her gratitude for Conor McGregor's generous donation to 'The Good Fight Foundation' run by the Poiriers. She said,

"Thank you for everything. It's going to help change a lot of lives."

Conor McGregor had vowed to donate a whopping $500,000 to Dustin Poirier's charity as soon as the fight was finalized. Conor McGregor responded to Jolie Poirer's gratitude in kind. He congratulated Jolie for the spectacular performance that her husband put on and wished them well, bringing the event to an wholesome end.

Even in the lead up to UFC 257, the usual trash talk remained absent. Conor McGregor displayed nothing but respect for Dustin Poirer in the press conferences before the fight.

He did assert confidence in his own skillset, but did not take jabs at his opponent as we've become accustomed to.

Even after his loss, he gracefully accepted that Dustin Poirier was the better man that night. He recognised his fault in being unable to check Poirier's kicks, and said he would learn from it. He maintains his promise of being active inside the UFC Octagon in 2021.

Conor McGregor's striking coach explains the absence of trash talk

Conor McGregor did not trash talk his opponent, Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in his previous appearance at UFC 246 either.

The Irishman's striking coach Owen Roddy said in an interview with Submission Radio before the fight that it is because McGregor does not need to employ trash talk any more.

Talking about the change in Conor McGregor's approach, Owen said,

"When Conor was coming up, he had a point to prove as well. He believed in himself, we believed in him, but the rest of the world didn’t. And when you have this young kid, very confident, very sure of himself, a lot of people don’t like that, because we all want to be like that. But, it’s very hard for you to come across that way. It takes somebody that’s really sure of themselves, really, really confident themselves. Conor was that person. He had a lot to prove, and he proved it all. He doesn’t need to prove anything to anybody anymore. He’s done it all."

The coach did clarify that although Conor McGregor does not engage in trash talk himself, he can still reply in his usual style if someone else decides to engage him.

"Now, if somebody talks shit or if somebody’s saying sh*t, you’ll get that back, you’ll get that quick wit. That’s all still there."