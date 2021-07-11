What did Conor McGregor say to Dustin Poirier and his wife after their fight at UFC 264 was over?

All the fiery build-up to the main event of UFC 264 culminated in an anti-climactic end for Conor McGregor when the fight ended with an unexpected doctor's stoppage.

Conor McGregor accidentally stepped on his foot wrong at the end of the first round in rebound of a missed punch and broke his leg. UFC president Dana White later confirmed at the post-fight press conference that the Irishman had suffered a lower tibia fracture and will undergo surgery for the same tomorrow.

It was a heartbreaking outcome for 'The Notorious' inside the octagon, and unlike the class act he was post his UFC 257 loss, this time Conor McGregor was not quite as gracious in defeat.

Sitting on the ground with his leg in a temporary cast, Conor McGregor spoke to Joe Rogan in the post-fight interview, which ended in a series of targeted abuses towards Dustin Poirier's wife, Jolie.

"Your wife is in my DMs. Hey baby, hit me back up on chat later on. We'll be at the after party, the Wynn nightclub, baby. You're looking fit, you little h*e. F*** him," Conor McGregor said.

The Irishman was visibly frustrated about his injury as well, but claimed that the rivalry is not over yet and they will go at it once again.

Watch Conor McGregor's full post-fight interview with Joe Rogan below.

The frustration boiling over for Conor McGregor here.



No matter the hardship, Notorious will be back. #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/tghHEv8TSy — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 11, 2021

In response to Conor McGregor's comments, Jolie Poirier had only one thing to say, or rather, one gesture to make.

Dustin Poirier's wife Jolie flipped off Conor McGregor in the aftermath of the fight 👀 #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/WfgVXmkQzc — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 11, 2021

Why did Conor McGregor target Dustin Poirier's wife?

To offer some context for Conor McGregor's comments about Dustin Poirier's wife, the Irishman had posted a screenshot on Twitter ahead of UFC 264 of what seemed like a Direct Message request he had received from Jolie Poirier.

Conor McGregor continued to drag Jolie Poirier into the conversation throughout his pre-fight trash-talk, despite Dustin Poirier claiming that the DM request was fake. The Irishman made some unsavory comments about her following Poirier's statement, reiterating that the request was real.

Your wife wants to see the hair around my dick and balls bro. See what that’s like. It’s real the message request mate, no trash talk. Man to man, it’s fucked up! I seen your interview with Mike you think it was fake. It’s not.

Have a think on it in the sauna anyway. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 9, 2021

Despite Conor McGregor's attempts to rile his opponent up, Dustin Poirier was nothing but a gentleman in his post-fight speech, wishing Conor McGregor a quick recovery from his injury and a safe return home to his family.

"I hope this guy gets home safe to his beautiful family."



After all the animosity @DustinPoirier wishes Conor McGregor well. pic.twitter.com/azBdkYkVdh — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 11, 2021

