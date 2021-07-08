Dustin Poirier reveals that his wife's alleged DM to Conor McGregor was fake

Dustin Poirier has finally responded to reports of his wife trying to slide into Conor McGregor's DMs.

In a recent interview with BT Sport, 'The Diamond' dismissed the report by claiming it was fabricated.

According to Dustin Poirier, it might have been a good move from Conor McGregor to leak the DM request had it been true.

However, the Louisianan also claimed to understand the dynamics of the fight game and the trash-talk that comes along with it. Seemingly unbothered by the rumors, Dustin Poirier told Michael Bisping:

"If it was real and my wife was messaging him or something like that then it's a good move. But if it's fabricated or...so you know, me and my wife were laughing about it yesterday when I was at the grocery store. But it's just...there's no holds barred in the (expletive)-talking, so."

Conor McGregor shared a screenshot of DM request from Dustin Poirier's wife

Conor McGregor recently took a dig at Dustin Poirier's wife with days to go until their highly anticipated trilogy fight at UFC 264.

In a move that might be considered a low blow by some, McGregor dragged Poirier's wife Jolie into the bitter back and forth battle.

Earlier this week, Conor McGregor shared a screenshot implying that Poirier's wife attempted to message him on Instagram. The photo showed a message saying that Poirier’s wife had sent him a DM.

McGregor insists that he has no idea about the details of the alleged message received from Jolie Poirier.

According to McGregor, he wasn't in the business of getting involved with another man's wife. When asked about the message, Conor McGregor told news.com:

"You’d have to ask her, I haven’t a clue. You’d have to ask her, I don’t play that game… another man’s wife."

While the 'fake DM' tactic might be nothing new in the fight game, it certainly adds to the hype of the UFC 264 main event.

Having gone 1-1 in their two previous meetings in the octagon, both McGregor and Poirier will look to reach a decisive conclusion in the epic trilogy.

Edited by Harvey Leonard