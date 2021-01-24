Watch: Conor McGregor explains why he got knocked out by Dustin Poirier at UFC 257

Conor McGregor called the first ever knockout loss of his career to Dustin Poirier 'heartbreaking'.

Given Dustin Poirier's record and current ranking in UFC, it is not really an upset that he secured yet another brilliant win in the lightweight division. However, watching Conor McGregor getting knocked off his feet defeated came as a shock to most MMA fans.

During the UFC 257 press conference, Conor McGregor explained why he suffered the knockout loss to Dustin Poirier - and attributed it to leg kicks. He also gave credit where it is due, saying that 'The Diamond' put up a "hell of a fight" and earned a well-deserved victory.

"It's heartbreaking, you know, it's hard to take. The highest highs and the lowest lows in this game. My leg is completely dead and even though I felt like I was checking them, it was sinking into the muscle in front of the leg. It was badly compromised.

"It is what it is. Dustin fought a hell of a fight. Engaged in the takedown attempt. I thought I'd done well, I got up. I was in my head thinking I'd take him out. Just tie up now. I felt alright in the clinch. I was better than him in the clinch. But too little too late, the leg was compromised. I didn't adjust. That's it. Fair play to Dustin, very happy for him. Very happy I got to compete in these times and come back with my 11th UFC main event. And that's it. I'm tired... And I don't know where I'm at to be honest," Conor McGregor explained.

Conor McGregor reflects on his “heartbreaking” loss to Dustin Poirier at #UFC257: “I don’t know where I’m at.” pic.twitter.com/F8oC4FPhBV — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) January 24, 2021

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier share a moment backstage

Unlike the last time they competed, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have been extremely friendly and respectful towards each other this time around. Before leaving the arena, Conor McGregor shared yet another moment with Dustin Poirier backstage, where he told 'The Diamond' that he was very happy for his achievement and was honored to share the octagon with him.

"We'll do it again," Conor McGregor said to Dustin Poirier, and the latter agreed to it as well.