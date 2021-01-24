Twitter explodes as Dustin Poirier knocks out Conor McGregor at UFC 257

Dustin Poirier turned the world of combat sports on its head with a massive upset victory over former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor. The Louisiana native exacted sweet revenge over the Irishman in their lightweight rematch at UFC 257 with a TKO finish in the second round.

Dustin Poirier entered the fight as an overwhelming underdog but came out of it as arguably the best fighter in the UFC lightweight division right now. McGregor and Poirier entered the Octagon at the Etihad arena in Abu Dhabi with a buzzing crowd in attendance. The matchup had a big-match feel about it from the very offset.

The first round started off with Poirier landing a quick takedown, but he couldn't keep the Irishman down for long. The Irishman landed some good shots from the clinch. Knees to the body, shoulder strikes, and elbow strikes from the top were enough for McGregor to create some separation.

Once both men were at the center of the Octagon, Conor McGregor let his fists do the talking. Although 'The Diamond' kept chomping away at McGregor's lead leg, The Notorious One lit up Poirier like a Christmas tree. The second round started off in a similar way, as Conor started teeing off on Poirier with nasty shots to the body and head.

Dustin Poirier exacts revenge on Conor McGregor

However, halfway through the second round, Conor McGregor threw a combination of potentially fight-ending strikes but failed to land. That seemingly emptied his gas tank, and Poirier smelled blood. He backed McGregor up against the cage and started hitting the Irishman with multiple combinations.

McGregor managed to avoid a few strikes but got caught by a few of the voluminous strikes Poirier threw. One hook caught him on the chin, and that was all she wrote. The world watched in awe as the mighty McGregor fell. Six years later, Poirier finally has his revenge.

Check out how the MMA community reacted to McGregor's shock defeat on Twitter.

As I was walkin out of the arena area one of the UFC employee said "How'd ya like it?!"



I didn't, pal!!! — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) January 24, 2021

Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3 is the fight to book now. UFC should jump on that ASAP once Conor is recovered and healthy to compete again#UFC257 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) January 24, 2021

Damn DP did it!!! Wow — Funky (@Benaskren) January 24, 2021

I’ve known @DustinPoirier since his first or second fight in the ufc and so happy for him to be now one of the best fighters in the world #ufc257 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) January 24, 2021

Respect to @TheNotoriousMMA for taking that fight with a hungry top contender — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 24, 2021

I wanna see something nuts!!!!

DP by KO in the 1st Rnd! #UFC257 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) January 24, 2021

There goes all my interest in the UFC...... — Luke Lang (@Lukie_dookie_1) January 24, 2021

Need Connor to fight 2/3 times before taking a rematch to have the best trilogy possible — Stephen Fleming (@StephenF319) January 24, 2021

UFC 257: McGregor vs. Poirier 2 post-fight show, live reaction https://t.co/2SQVMJVnKY — The Body Lock (@thebodylockmma) January 24, 2021

White says Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler for the Lightweight Championship will happen if Khabib vacates. — Clevis Murray (@ClevisMurray) January 24, 2021

Why if Conor lost a UFC fight is everyone assuming that a pacquiao fight is gone ?!?!? — Tim Vigon (@timatcoalition) January 24, 2021