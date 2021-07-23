Conor McGregor's top 10 spot hangs by a thread as he slips to No.9 in the lightweight rankings

UFC lightweight Conor McGregor has dropped to No.9 in the lightweight rankings. The recent changes come after Islam Makhachev secured a top 5 spot in the division after UFC Vegas 31.

The Irishman had dropped to No.7 in the rankings after UFC 264. The hostile trilogy ended in defeat for McGregor, who broke his leg in the dying seconds of the first round.

His nightmare week comes to a close as he drops to his worst UFC lightweight ranking to date.

At the start of the week, the Irishman dropped to No.7 in the division, falling behind former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos (No.6) and Tony Ferguson (No.5).

The rankings changed again after Islam Makhachev beat Thiago Moises at UFC Vegas 31. The victory propelled Dagestani into the top five while Conor dropped further, now overtaken by Dan Hooker.

Islam Makhachev presented the new rankings via his social media accounts.

Hooker, who has been involved in a Twitter feud with Islam Makhachev, is rallying for a fight with the newest entrant in the top five. Meanwhile, Rafael dos Anjos was reportedly involved with Conor McGregor in a backstage altercation before UFC 264.

Currently, 'Notorious' is one spot away from tenth place, held by Gregor Gillespie. 'The Gift' last defeated Carlos Diego Ferreira in May of this year.

Conor McGregor's future in the lightweight division

Conor McGregor is currently recovering from surgery that took place in the aftermath of events at UFC 264. However, the Irishman will certainly keep an eye on the division for a potential opponent.

While it would be bizarre to suggest that Conor McGregor will fight for the belt anytime soon, history has shown us otherwise.

With UFC president Dana White confirming that Dustin Poirier will face champion Charles Oliveira while McGregor recovers, a possibility at a title shot for the Irishman may not be out of sight.

'The Notorious' is undoubtedly the biggest draw in the UFC and remains a global phenomenon. A win over a big contender at lightweight would be enough to push Conor McGregor back into the upper echelons of the rankings.

