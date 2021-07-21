Islam Makhachev has a message for the rest of the UFC lightweight division after making top 5 in rankings

UFC lightweight and Khabib Nurmagomedov's protege, Islam Makhachev, has moved up to No.5 in the UFC lightweight rankings. The jump was made after the Dagestani defeated Thiago Moises in dominant fashion at UFC Vegas 31's main event.

Islam Makhachev, a multiple-time Sambo world champion, has had his sights on a top-5 spot for a long time. Although he didn't get a high-ranked opponent in Thiago Moises, his dominance in the fight secured a place in the top 5 of the division. Makhachev submitted Moises in the fourth round of their fight.

After moving up the rankings in the UFC's latest update, the lightweight had a message for his followers:

"I'm coming," wrote Makhachev as a caption to his social media post.

Islam Makhachev reminded the lightweight division as well as the current champion, Charles 'Do Bronx' Oliveira, that he has arrived on the scene.

Khabib 'The Eagle' Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev's long-time friend and teammate, has been very vocal about his thoughts on the surging lightweight contender. Khabib spoke about his father's plan to Brett Okamoto, saying:

"Father told me, when you finish (your career), Islam has to come at the same time."

Nurmagomedov's father, the great Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, wanted Islam Makhachev to take over the lightweight throne after his son retired.

You can watch Khabib's interview with Brett Okamoto below:

Islam Makhachev called out Rafael dos Anjos and other top 10 lightweight fighters after win at UFC Vegas 31

Islam Makhachev wants to fight UFC veteran and former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos. He called out the Brazilian in the post-fight interview at UFC Vegas 31, saying:

"RDA, I want to face him. I'm gonna give him 3-4 months. Let's do this."

Islam Makhachev also called out other lightweight competitors like Tony Ferguson, Michael Chandler and, most recently, Dan Hooker.

Makhachev posted a tweet after his submission win over Moises, hinting at the lightweight division avoiding him.

Radio silence😀 @RdosAnjosMMA @TonyFergusonXT @MikeChandlerMMA I bet they all waiting for smashed mcgregor return now 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) July 19, 2021

Islam Makhachev's aim is crystal clear. He wants to get a chance at UFC gold as soon as possible and is willing to fight anyone in his path.

While the champion, Charles Oliveira, is set to face Dustin Poirier at the end of the year, Islam Makhachev is looking to build his path by defeating other elite lightweights.

