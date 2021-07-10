Conor McGregor and Rafael dos Anjos reportedly get into heated altercation at UFC 264 weigh-ins

Conor McGregor has successfully weighed in for his UFC 264 clash against Dustin Poirier. In the aftermath of his successful weigh-in, McGregor seemingly got into an interaction with Rafael dos Anjos.

According to a report from The Schmo, Conor McGregor and dos Anjos got into a heated backstage exchange with one another. Taking to Twitter, The Schmo confirmed the news.

Here's the report from The Schmo regarding the Conor McGregor-Rafael dos Anjos altercation:

Hearing that shortly after Conor McGregor and RDA weighed in, they got into a heated exchange backstage. The two were supposed to fight back at UFC 196. RDA weighed in as a backup fighter today. #UFC264 — The Schmozone (@TheSchmozone) July 9, 2021

Much like Conor McGregor, dos Anjos also weighed in successfully as the backup for the main event of UFC 264. The former UFC lightweight champion hasn't competed inside the UFC octagon for a while now but the backup for a McGregor fight isn't a bad spot for him to be in.

The Irishman's opponent, Dustin Poirier, also weighed in at 156 pounds. 'The Diamond' looked to be in great shape at the weigh-ins and seemed quite focused on the scale, much like McGregor.

On the back of a victory at UFC 257, Poirier will aim to register another win for himself by taking out McGregor in the main event of UFC 264 on July 10. The pair will headline the highly anticipated fight card, which will also mark the UFC's return to Las Vegas, Nevada.

Conor McGregor was set to face Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 196

At the UFC 196 pay-per-view in 2016, Conor McGregor was supposed to face Rafael dos Anjos in a huge UFC lightweight title fight. However, the fight never occurred as dos Anjos was forced to withdraw from the fight.

Instead, McGregor went on to face Nate Diaz, who had stepped in on short notice. The fight ended in a loss for the Irishman after he was submitted by Diaz and eventually faced the 'West Coast Gangster' in a rematch. The fight against RDA never occurred though.

For McGregor, his current goal will be a victory against Poirier this weekend at UFC 264.

