'If you have a problem, we can fight September' - Dan Hooker throws down the gauntlet for Islam Makhachev clash

Dan Hooker and Islam Makhachev have gone back and forth on social media while toying with the idea of a potential matchup.

While Makhachev has accused Hooker of ducking him in the past, 'The Hangman' has been vocal in issuing challenges to Makhachev more recently. In his most recent statement, Dan Hooker even proposed a timeline for a potential fight against Islam Makhachev.

Responding to Makhachev's accusations of him being scared, Hooker cited examples of the absolute slugfests he delivered against Paul Felder and Dustin Poirier. According to Hooker, Islam Makhachev's recent victory against Thiago Moises at UFC Vegas 31 doesn't even come close to his entertaining performances.

Clearly keen to take on the Dagestani grappler, Dan Hooker wrote on Twitter:

"Scared haha check the timeline. I went to war with Felder and Poirier while you were cherping. Both make your fight Saturday look like a tickle party. If you have a problem, we can fight September. @MAKHACHEVMMA "

Dan Hooker was bored watching Islam Makhachev's fight

Islam Makhachev put on yet another dominant display to earn a fourth-round submission victory over Thiago Moises in the UFC Vegas 31 main event. When asked about a potential fight with Dan Hooker, Makhachev completely dismissed the idea in the post-fight presser.

While Islam Makhachev extended his winning streak to eight, Dan Hooker wasn't impressed with Khabib's prodigy. According to 'The Hangman', Makhachev's performance was so boring that he struggled to stay awake and even had it on fast forward. Speaking about the performance, Dan Hooker told Submission Radio:

"I don't know, what did you guys think of it? I kind of was watching it on fast forward and got bored. So I can't really....yeah, it kind of is what it is."

Dan Hooker also stated that he doesn't regret avoiding a fight with Islam Makhachev in the past.

Makhachev was accusing both fighters of ducking when Hooker and Felder put on an instant classic at UFC Auckland. Hooker maintains that he wouldn't have traded Felder for Makhachev as an opponent. According to the New Zealander, his home fans would have been as unimpressed as himself with Makhachev's 'boring' style.

