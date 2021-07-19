"I was watching it on fast forward and got bored" - Dan Hooker isn't impressed with Islam Makhachev's performance at UFC Vegas 31

Dan Hooker and Islam Makhachev have been trading virtual jabs since Makhachev initially accused 'The Hangman' of ducking him.

Most recently, Hooker weighed in on Makhachev's submission victory over Thiago Moises in the UFC Vegas 31 main event.

According to Dan Hooker, Makhachev's performance couldn't keep him hooked and even forced him to put it on fast forward. Speaking of the lightweight main event at UFC Vegas 31, Hooker told Submission Radio:

"I don't know, what did you guys think of it? I kind of was watching it on fast forward and got bored. So I can't really....yeah, it kind of is what it is."

While Makhachev had previously called out Dan Hooker, the fight doesn't seem to interest the Dagestani anymore.

Currently placed just below Hooker in the UFC's lightweight rankings, Makhachev dismissed the idea of a potential fight against 'The Hangman' in the post-fight presser at UFC vegas 31.

Dan Hooker doesn't regret not fighting Islam Makhachev

Dan Hooker produced an instant classic against Paul Felder in his hometown of Auckland last February. While Islam Makhachev had accused both fighters of ducking him around that time, Hooker doesn't regret fighting Felder instead of Makhachev.

According to the New Zealander, his home fans would have been as unimpressed as himself with Makhachev's 'boring' style. Dan Hooker further told Submission Radio:

"Coming into like the main event at UFC Auckland, I knew like Felder was gonna be the hype and then Islam starts chiming in. So I started having like a bit of banter with him, saying, 'Oh they have to give away tickets to the car parkers for a fight that got booked of Islam Makhachev'.

"So I can't say I regret not going out of my way to fight Islam, to put on a five-round war in my home town with Paul Felder. And if it would have been anything like he performed in his main event, that's not the style of fighting that the kiwi fans wanna see. They wanna see two guys go out there and really challenge themselves and see who's better. Yeah, like I said, I kinda got bored watching his main event in fast forward. So I couldn't imagine watching the damn thing live in my hometown."

