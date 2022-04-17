×
UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad: Main card results and highlights

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad took place on April 16 [Image credits: ufc.com]
Puneet Sharma
ANALYST
Modified Apr 17, 2022 09:50 AM IST
UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad marked the first time Vicente Luque headlined a UFC event. On April 16, 'The Silent Assassin' took on fellow welterweight contender Belal Muhammad in a high-stakes five-round matchup. The bout was a rematch as the two previously competed back at UFC 205. The first encounter was a short-lived affair as Luque knocked Muhammad out in the first round.

In the co-main event, Caio Borralho and Gadzhi Omargadzhiev clashed in a middleweight showdown.

An exciting welterweight matchup between Miguel Baeza and Andre Fialho also took place on the main card of UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad.

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad main card results

Belal Muhammad def. Vicente Luque via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)

Caio Borralho def. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev via technical decision (29-27, 20-27, 29-27)

Andre Fialho def. Miguel Baeza via TKO (4:39 of Round 1)

Mayra Bueno Silva def. Wu Yanan via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Pat Sabatini def. T.J. Laramie via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Mounir Lazzez def. Ange Loosa via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad highlights

Vicente Luque shared the UFC octagon with Belal Muhammad for the second time on April 16. Muhammad used his grappling skills to land multiple takedowns on 'The Silent Assassin' and cruised to a unanimous decision victory.

Increíble derribo de @bullyb170 🔥 #UFCVegas51 https://t.co/VIOCLoy7SU
Al ataque @VicenteLuqueMMA en este tercer round #UFCVegas51 https://t.co/yBxB2ulzu0
Nuevamente @bullyb170 toma el control sobre la lona💪 #UFCVegas51 https://t.co/bFgaa1Tehh
Aplicando la presión para terminar el combate @bullyb170#UFCVegas51 https://t.co/LXba99GjsP

In the co-main event, Caio Borralho and Gadzhi Omargadzhiev faced off in a middleweight contest. Borralho got the better of his opponent in the first two rounds. But things took an unfortunate turn in the third round as the Brazilian landed an illegal knee on Omargadzhiev.

The fight was halted and Borralho lost a point due to the illegal blow. Due to Omargadzhiev's inability to compete, the fight was called off and the judges were called upon to deliver a technical decision. All three judges scored the bout 29-27 in favor of Borralho.

Excelente grappling de Caio por ahora aunque la defensa de Omargadzhiev es muy buiena #UFCVegas51 https://t.co/nRVM2AEQHt
Caio cerca de terminar la pelea luego de una gran rodilla voladora y aprovechar tomar la espalda #UFCVegas51 https://t.co/NAeYlBw8B8
The fight has been officially waved off. ❌Once again, we're set for a technical decision as we go to the scorecards. #UFCVegas51 https://t.co/f2GEkYdm6G
Unceremonious ending, but 🇧🇷 @BarralhoCaio looked impressive for as long as it lasted! #UFCVegas51 https://t.co/X92HHNJXRn

At UFC Vegas 51, Miguel Baeza lost his third UFC fight in a row as he was finished by Andre Fialho in the opening round of the fight.

Belleza de combinaciones y golpes de @Thunder92Baeza #UFCVegas51 https://t.co/1hOLX9Y8Vv
Wow @andrefialhojr1 aprovechando el clinch para conectar desde abajo y finalizar!!! #UFCVegas51 https://t.co/QShuvPoA8G

After failing to secure a win in her last two fights, Mayra Bueno Silva went toe-to-toe with Wu Yanan for 15 minutes and scored a comfortable decision victory.

El primer aviso de @MayraSheetara#UFCVegas51 https://t.co/KAsnSTDQFw
Wu Yanan escapa el intento de triangulo🤝 #UFCVegas51 https://t.co/CejqmkcgkI
Se va para Brasil 🇧🇷 @MayraSheetara domina completamente su pelea! #UFCVegas51 https://t.co/HggrFJ90aX

At UFC Vegas 51, Pat Sabatini extended his winning streak to six by edging out a decision victory over T.J. Laramie.

Not just a grappler! 🙅‍♂️Sabatini laying the groundwork with a vicious body kick and almost sinks in the guillotine! #UFCVegas51 https://t.co/tEmxDRIVZN
A sweep of *30-26's!*🔔 @PatSabatini145 is just getting better and better inside the Octagon. #UFCVegas51 https://t.co/SWgpGXNBus

Mounir Lazzez and Ange Loosa opened up the main card of UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad in a welterweight scrap. Lazzez bounced back from his loss to Warlley Alves and scored a decision victory on April 16.

Los jueces la ven dominante en favor de @Mounir_lazzez #UFCVegas51 https://t.co/Cv5DezbBvR

Edited by Phil Dillon
