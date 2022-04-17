UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad: Main card results and highlights

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad marked the first time Vicente Luque headlined a UFC event. On April 16, 'The Silent Assassin' took on fellow welterweight contender Belal Muhammad in a high-stakes five-round matchup. The bout was a rematch as the two previously competed back at UFC 205. The first encounter was a short-lived affair as Luque knocked Muhammad out in the first round.

In the co-main event, Caio Borralho and Gadzhi Omargadzhiev clashed in a middleweight showdown.

An exciting welterweight matchup between Miguel Baeza and Andre Fialho also took place on the main card of UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad.

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad main card results

Belal Muhammad def. Vicente Luque via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)

Caio Borralho def. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev via technical decision (29-27, 20-27, 29-27)

Andre Fialho def. Miguel Baeza via TKO (4:39 of Round 1)

Mayra Bueno Silva def. Wu Yanan via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Pat Sabatini def. T.J. Laramie via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Mounir Lazzez def. Ange Loosa via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad highlights

Vicente Luque shared the UFC octagon with Belal Muhammad for the second time on April 16. Muhammad used his grappling skills to land multiple takedowns on 'The Silent Assassin' and cruised to a unanimous decision victory.

In the co-main event, Caio Borralho and Gadzhi Omargadzhiev faced off in a middleweight contest. Borralho got the better of his opponent in the first two rounds. But things took an unfortunate turn in the third round as the Brazilian landed an illegal knee on Omargadzhiev.

The fight was halted and Borralho lost a point due to the illegal blow. Due to Omargadzhiev's inability to compete, the fight was called off and the judges were called upon to deliver a technical decision. All three judges scored the bout 29-27 in favor of Borralho.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol Excelente grappling de Caio por ahora aunque la defensa de Omargadzhiev es muy buiena #UFCVegas51 Excelente grappling de Caio por ahora aunque la defensa de Omargadzhiev es muy buiena #UFCVegas51 https://t.co/nRVM2AEQHt

UFC Español @UFCEspanol Caio cerca de terminar la pelea luego de una gran rodilla voladora y aprovechar tomar la espalda #UFCVegas51 Caio cerca de terminar la pelea luego de una gran rodilla voladora y aprovechar tomar la espalda #UFCVegas51 https://t.co/NAeYlBw8B8

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



Once again, we're set for a technical decision as we go to the scorecards. The fight has been officially waved off.Once again, we're set for a technical decision as we go to the scorecards. #UFCVegas51 The fight has been officially waved off. ❌Once again, we're set for a technical decision as we go to the scorecards. #UFCVegas51 https://t.co/f2GEkYdm6G

UFC Europe @UFCEurope @BarralhoCaio looked impressive for as long as it lasted! Unceremonious ending, but@BarralhoCaio looked impressive for as long as it lasted! #UFCVegas51 Unceremonious ending, but 🇧🇷 @BarralhoCaio looked impressive for as long as it lasted! #UFCVegas51 https://t.co/X92HHNJXRn

At UFC Vegas 51, Miguel Baeza lost his third UFC fight in a row as he was finished by Andre Fialho in the opening round of the fight.

After failing to secure a win in her last two fights, Mayra Bueno Silva went toe-to-toe with Wu Yanan for 15 minutes and scored a comfortable decision victory.

At UFC Vegas 51, Pat Sabatini extended his winning streak to six by edging out a decision victory over T.J. Laramie.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope ‍♂️



Sabatini laying the groundwork with a vicious body kick and almost sinks in the guillotine! Not just a grappler!‍♂️Sabatini laying the groundwork with a vicious body kick and almost sinks in the guillotine! #UFCVegas51 Not just a grappler! 🙅‍♂️Sabatini laying the groundwork with a vicious body kick and almost sinks in the guillotine! #UFCVegas51 https://t.co/tEmxDRIVZN

Mounir Lazzez and Ange Loosa opened up the main card of UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad in a welterweight scrap. Lazzez bounced back from his loss to Warlley Alves and scored a decision victory on April 16.

