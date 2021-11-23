"What are you, a cyborg?" - Chael Sonnen compares Sean Brady to GSP and Les Gutches after Michael Chiesa was seen exclaiming about Brady's strength.

Chael Sonnen recently commented on a memorable part of the Sean Brady vs. Michael Chiesa fight at UFC Vegas 43.

‘The American Gangster’ noted that Chiesa mentioned Brady's strength during an early grappling exchange in the main card welterweight contest.

Chael Sonnen compared Brady's strength to former UFC double champ Georges St-Pierre and former wrestler Les Gutches. During an episode of his Beyond the Fight YouTube series, Sonnen said:

“Now that's a different level of strength. To get Chiesa to admit that is one thing. To get Chiesa to admit that during the fight while he is having problems with the strength is next level strength and there are some human beings who possess it… I have felt guys like that. It is very rare. I can name two off the top of my head in my entire life. A man named Les Gutches. A man named Georges St Pierre. To this day I can remember a strength, it was debilitating… It was purely strength, my goodness, what are you a cyborg?"

Watch the full episode of Beyond the Fight below:

Chael Sonnen explains why Sean Brady didn't call anyone out after his victory

Chael Sonnen also offered his theory as to why Sean Brady did not call out a fighter after beating Michael Chiesa by unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 43.

Instead of criticizing the Philadelphia native for his decision not to call out a name, Chael Sonnen decided to be "intellectual" about the choice.

"Daniel Cormier asked not once, not twice, but three times for a name. Sean says nothing… Now, this isn't us kicking Sean. Let's be real matter of fact here. Let's be real intellectual about this and try to deduce why he wouldn't do that. My hypothesis, he didn't think he was going to win."

Sonnen went on to clarify that he has no basis for his hypothesis. While he didn't call anyone out in the octagon, Brady went on to hint at a potential clash with Khamzat Chimaev in the future at the post-fight press conference.

The unbeaten welterweight remarked that he is not scared of anyone. The Chechen-born Swede was quick to call Brady out on Twitter.

