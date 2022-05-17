Who Killed Sara? Season 3 cast list: Manolo Cardona, Ximena Lamadrid and others star in Netflix crime thriller

Who Killed Sara? Season 3 is set to premiere on Netflix this Wednesday, May 18 at 3:00 AM ET. The announcement of the Mexican mystery thriller returning for a third season has fans excited because they are yet to find out the killer of Alex's sister Sara. There is no doubt that a tense, dramatic and nail-biting season is coming our way.

The official synopsis for Netflix's Who Killed Sara? Season 3 states:

"Hell-bent on exacting revenge and proving he was framed for his sister's murder, Álex sets out to unearth much more than the crime's real culprit."

Who Killed Sara? Season 3 cast list includes Manolo Cardona, Ximena Lamadrid and other stars

Season 3, which also happens to be the mystery drama's final chapter, will see enemies turn into friends as Alex discovers the ultimate truth about Sara's murder, a mystery that has plagued him for years. According to Alex's theories, Marifer, who claimed to have cut Sara's parachute harness, and Nicandro, who spoke to Dr. Alanis about her murder being his fault in a suspicious turn of events, are two plausible suspects.

Alex Guzmán, the protagonist of the mystery thriller, is played by Colombian actor Manolo Cardona. His sister Sara is brilliantly portrayed by Ximena Lamadrid. They will both reprise their roles in the upcoming season.

Season 3 of Who Killed Sara? will see the return of many key characters played by notable actors including:

Carolina Miranda as Elisa Lazcano

Maitias Novoa as Nicandro

Gines Garcia Millan as Cesar

Alejandro Nones as Rodolfo Lazcano

Claudia Ramirez as Mariana Lazcano

Eugino Siller as Jose Maria Lazcano.

The third season of Who Killed Sara? is already generating buzz, thanks to Mexican actress and singer Maite Perroni's guest appearance.

Recap of Season 2 and what to expect from Season 3?

After the Season 2 finale cliffhanger, it is likely that Season 3 will kick off with Alex attempting to retrieve his sister Sara's remains from a cemetery as shown in the trailer. He discovers to his shock that her coffin is empty. He also happens to encounter a mysterious creature known as Medusa while following a trail of clues and eventually figures out her identity and role. The trailer definitely makes us feel that the upcoming season will help us take a major step towards solving Sara's mystery.

The trailer for Season 3, which debuted on April 19, was fascinating and fans cannot wait for the new episodes. The final season of Who Killed Sara? will undoubtedly offer many surprises, with one of them being Alex and Sara's face-to-face encounter. Their meeting will surely raise a string of questions and uncover several truths and secrets from the past.

Season 3 of the Mexican mystery thriller will premiere on May 18, 2022, exclusively on Netflix.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee