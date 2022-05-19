What role does Supernatural star Jensen Ackles play in Big Sky Season 2 finale? Plot, release date and more explored

ABC's Big Sky Season 2 is coming to an end as it airs its finale on May 19, 2022. The 18-episode season received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics and was well-liked by viewers. And now, what's piqued the interest of fans is the news that Supernatural star Jensen Ackles will play a cameo in the season finale.

Ackles plays Beau Arlen, the new sheriff who arrives in Big Sky as a temporary replacement for Sheriff Tubb. Read on to find more about Ackles' role, plot, release date, and other details.

What role does Supernatural star Jensen Ackles play in Big Sky Season 2 finale?

Jensen Ackles, best known for his role as Dean Winchester in the iconic horror drama Supernatural, plays Sheriff Beau Arlen. Arlen will replace Sheriff Tubb, who's recuperating from a gunshot wound. As per a character description by ABC, Ackles is a ''confident and charming good ol' boy from Texas.'' Fans are eagerly waiting to see Hoyt and Ackles go head-to-head onscreen as Hoyt, a fiercely tough woman, does not like to take orders from her bosses.

Interestingly, Ackles is from Texas and recently reunited with his Supernatural co-star Jared Padalecki to direct an episode of Walker, Texas Ranger, which also revolves around Texan law enforcement. The episode is titled No Such Thing As Fair Play.

Ackles received international fame after his portrayal of Dean Winchester in the horror drama Supernatural. Both the series and his performance received widespread critical acclaim. He was nominated for a number of awards for his performance and won a few of them, including an Ewwy Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series and a TV Guide Award for Favorite Actor.

Apart from Supernatural, Ackles has been part of several TV shows, including Days of Our Lives, Smallville, and many more. He also starred as Tom Hanninger in My Bloody Valentine 3D and made a cameo in the comedy flick, Buddy Games.

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 17 Recap

The penultimate episode of the season, titled Family Matters, has built things up nicely for a finale that is expected to pay off well. The official synopsis of the episode reads:

''A concerned Jenny searches for Travis while Scarlett, desperate to protect her daughter, Phoebe, makes an unexpected phone call that could change the course of more than one life. Elsewhere, tensions rise at the Bhullar ranch when Jag finds out the truth about his father and Travis’ identity is revealed, leading Alicia to advise Veer it may be time to step down.''

You can watch Big Sky Season 2 finale on ABC on May 19, 2022.

Edited by Babylona Bora