What time will Big Sky Season 2 Episode 17 air? Release date, dramatic photos, plot, and more about Family Matters

Big Sky is all set to air a new episode this week, titled Family Matters, on March 12, 2022 at 10.00 PM ET on the ABC channel. With the finale edging closer, this episode is expected to pave the way for an exciting end to the second season. So far, ABC has not announced a third season of the show. However, the mystery is far from over, and it seems unlikely that the show will wrap up everything in the next two episodes.

The upcoming episode will deal with Scarlet Leyendecker taking extreme measures to protect her daughter and the impact of her actions on others. It will also feature Jenny Hoyt's (played by Katherine Winnick) desperate search for Travis Stone (Logan Marshall-Green).

Big Sky Season 2, Episode 17 promo: Scarlet's threat

The official synopsis for the episode reads:

"A concerned Jenny searches for Travis while Scarlett, desperate to protect her daughter, Phoebe, makes an unexpected phone call that could change the course of more than one life. Elsewhere, tensions rise at the Bhullar ranch when Jag finds out the truth about his father and Travis’ identity is revealed, leading Alicia to advise Veer it may be time to step down."

The promo for the upcoming episode of the show suggests that it will have a strong premise and a lot of drama. Apart from Travis' disappearance, one major thing that catches viewers's attention is Scarlet's threat to Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury). The synopsis has already hinted that she would do this to protect her family, which could also explain the title of the episode. We see the "unexpected phone call" in the promo, which will have an immense impact on the plot.

The show has slowly weaved a web of mysteries over time, and this episode will deal with many of them. Based on the synopsis, we might find out Travis' identity in this episode.

Some recently released press photos from the upcoming episode gave a glimpse of what we can expect.

The set photos indicate that we might see a few major events over the course of this episode, including deaths and revelations that will lead up to a cliffhanger ending.

When will the upcoming episode of Big Sky air?

The upcoming episode of the crime drama show will air on May 12, 2022, at 10.00 PM ET on the ABC channel. You can also find the episode on Hulu. Stay tuned for more updates.

