What happened to Jared Padalecki? Jensen Ackles provides update on 'Supernatural' co-star after bad car accident

Jared Padalecki met with a terrible car accident on Sunday, April 24. He's now getting better, as revealed by his Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles. Padalecki missed a Supernatural fan convention this weekend due to the incident, and while speaking to the crowd on April 24, Ackles said,

“I miss my buddy. [Padalecki] sends his love. I spoke with him yesterday. He’s sad he can’t be here.”

The Dark Angel star told the crowd that Padalecki would be alright and shared a few more essential details. He informed the public that the House of Wax actor was in a horrible car accident. Ackles said he was in the passenger seat and was lucky to be alive. He continued and said,

“That airbag packs a punch. He’s like, ‘I feel like I went 12 round with [Mike] Tyson.’ But he is doing OK, and he’s moving around. But yeah, [it was a] really, really bad car accident. Just keep him in your thoughts, send him some love if you get a chance on social and he’ll be back with us soon.”

Jared Padalecki's car accident details

Jared Padalecki met with an accident on April 24 (Image via Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Jared Padalecki met with a car accident on April 24 as something happened to the vehicle he was traveling in. Official details related to the incident have not been made available, although a version on social media says that Jared was not driving.

The 39-year-old’s co-star Jensen Ackles was the one who wrote the first comments about the incident and did not reveal further details. Jared’s fan page mentioned that Ackles was shocked to see the car's condition and commented that he could not believe how Padalecki managed to walk away.

Another version states that Padalecki is recovering at home, and his injuries don’t go beyond some scrapes.

Fans offer support to Jared Padalecki

As soon as the news of Jared’s accident went viral on the internet, his fans were worried and sent their best wishes and prayers to him on Twitter:

Padalecki is currently playing an essential role in the television show Walker. It focuses on a widowed father who tries to reconnect with his children and is suspicious of his wife’s death.

The San Antonio, Texas native, gained recognition for his performance as Sam Winchester in 15 seasons of Supernatural and appeared in 327 episodes alongside Jensen Ackles as Dean.

