5 Jensen Ackles shows outside of The Boys

Jensen Ackles' portrayal of characters like Dean Winchester and Soldier Boy has endeared us to him through the years. However, it's time to look at some of his most memorable roles outside of these superhits.

It's difficult to picture any of the above series succeeding as well as they have without Ackles. However, he had numerous characters to play before these shows, and we'll look at the star's best performances outside of his infamous roles like Supernatural.

There's no denying that he's created a lot of excellent work. Despite their lack of critical acclaim, shows and films like The Boys have allowed us to glimpse different aspects of the actor. We've seen him mature over the years, playing both nice and terrible guys.

Five Jensen Ackles roles you must watch

5) Bloody Valentine

When it comes to twists, the 2009 version of My Bloody Valentine is unbeatable. In the movie, Ackles portrays Tom Hanniger, the son of a man who controls the mines in a nearby town. He returns to the village ten years after an almost-fatal tragedy.

He's only returned because his father died, but he soon discovers that the person who tried to kill him earlier is still alive. Will he be able to escape with his life this time, like he did the last time?

While the film earned mixed reviews from critics, horror enthusiasts will like it. While it appears to be a typical horror film, Jensen Ackles himself was satisfied with the shocking conclusion.

4) Devour

Devour has a definite ominous tone to it. The whole aim of the film is to make you wonder what's genuine and what's not. The 2005 film, directed by David Wrinkler, stars Ackles as Jake Gray, a college student who suffers from strange hallucinations.

When he begins playing "The Pathway," a live-action role-playing game, his buddies who introduced him to it were killed. To figure out what's going on, he needs to look into the game's truth and the developer.

Throughout the film, Jensen Ackles must deal with a variety of emotions. There's the bereavement of losing his friends, the fight with the visions, and the hostility he feels against his father (played by Ackles own father).

3) Dark Angel

Dark Angel was the first show this writer ever watched Jensen Ackles in. Jessica Alba and Michael Weatherly headlined the sci-fi series, but Ackles would return for the second season after a guest appearance in the first.

Dark Angel is a show where Jensen demonstrated his ability to portray various roles. He played one of Max's companions, Alec, who had escaped the lab where they were formed in the first season. He was, however, swiftly killed off, only to be resurrected as a clone of his original persona.

Alec went through a significant growth arc in the second season. "The Berrisford Agenda" is one of Ackles' best performances on the show and in his career.

2) Smallville

In Season 4 of the superhero series, Jensen Ackles played Jason Teague, a man who soon fell in love with Lana Lang and became the football coach at Smallville's high school. Naturally, this caused some issues as he and Lana tried to maintain their relationship.

He'd grown envious of Clark Kent's connection with Lana Lang, leading to resentment and issues of his own.

Even though he was only on for a season, we witnessed a lot of different sides of this actor. However, there is a nasty twist in the end, as his envy drove him insane.

1) Ten Inch Hero

The scene is placed in a sandwich business, and Jensen Ackles plays Priestly, the only other employee to save the proprietor. Priestly is the person who makes the sandwiches, but he also provides a lot of comedic relief in an otherwise funny film.

He wears T-shirts with funny phrases in every scene, and his hair is constantly a different color. Priestly is the type of man who will go to any length to help his pals, even if it means getting beaten up.

This is a character with a lot of heart and soul, which Ackles brilliantly portrays.

Note: This list has not been written in any particular order and only reflects the writer's opinions.

