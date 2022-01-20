"She had it out for me": Jensen Ackles and Jessica Alba relationship explored as 'Supernatural' star opens up on 'Dark Angel' experience 

American actor Jensen Ackles has opened up about working with Jessica Alba in the past.

On January 19, while appearing on the podcast Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, the 43-year-old actor talked about his experience while working in the second season of Dark Angel and how he had a strained working relationship with Alba from the very beginning. He said:

"I was the new kid on the block, and I was picked on by the lead."

Ackles guest-starred in the first season of Dark Angel before the writers decided to make him a series regular from season two onwards. Elaborating on their conflicts, Ackles said it was like the worst kind of bickering between siblings.

"She had it out for me."

The Supernatural star explained their dynamic, stating the bickering was more professional than personal.

"It wasn't that she didn't like me. She just was like, 'Oh here's the pretty boy that network brought in for some more window dressing, 'cause that's what we need.'"

The Smallville actor further said that he was confused and felt bullied by the way Alba behaved with him and wondered what he did to deserve that.

However, Jensen Ackles said he eventually retaliated against Alba's hostility by fighting "fire with fire," and both actors developed a "mutual respect" for one another.

Jensen Ackles understood that Jessica Alba was under pressure

While talking with Rosenbaum, Jensen Ackles confessed that he understood why Alba behaved that way and was aware of the turbulence in her personal life.

He said that Alba was under immense pressure while shooting the series.

"She was young, she was in a relationship with [costar Michael Weatherly], and that was rocky and causing some undue stress I believe on set."

During the conversation, Jense Ackles recalled how Alba supported him when his grandfather passed away while they were shooting the series.

The 43-year-old said that Alba walked into his trailer and held him for half an hour while he was grieving. Speaking about their friendship today, Ackles said that they have a great bond and would exchange hugs if she'd walk in.

Fox's series Dark Angel ran from 2000 to 2002 and starred Richard Gunn, J. C. MacKenzie, Valarie Rae Miller, John Savage, Ashley Scott and Jennifer Blanc-Biehn, along with Alba and Ackles in the pivotal role.

