5 most iconic first-person shooter games worth revisiting in 2022

First-person shooters have always been a fan favorite. They have always been industry leaders in providing a fantastic experience.

Some of the best competitive multiplayer titles are first-person shooters, and they have always found a way to pull in audiences. In the modern-day, first-person shooters are seen as a way to relax and unwind, even if they contain a lot of violent undertones.

With an influx of first-person shooter games in the market, there is a lot of demand for good titles in the genre. With massive failures in games like Battlefield and Call of Duty, players have been turning to older titles that still hold up today.

Here are some of the best first-person shooters worth going back to in 2022.

Five most iconic first-person shooter games worth revisiting in 2022

1) F.E.A.R.

First Encounter Assault Recon or F.E.A.R. is a horror FPS game that was very well received at launch. The game was highly linear in terms of gameplay and story.

However, it excelled in spooking players and making them believe that some things cannot be gunned down. F.E.A.R. was not particularly ambitious with its level of design, but the story had a little bit of tragic factor.

F.E.A.R. is a fantastic experience for new and returning players. A decade after its release, the only thing that holds it back is the aesthetic that looks a little dated. The game is still a unique first-person shooter experience with a spooky vibe. F.E.A.R. is a game to get back to in 2022.

2) Left 4 Dead

When Valve was still developing and releasing games, they were part of an elite group of good video game devs that valued quality over quantity. Valve’s 2008 release of Left 4 Dead was highly successful.

Garnering a significant fan following, Valve sought to double down on their fame and released Left 4 Dead 2 the following year. While there wasn't much to separate the two games technically speaking, it proved that there was still a market for Co-op FPS games.

With the release of Back 4 Blood, now is as good a time as any to revisit this cult classic. The game might look old, but it still has a challenge and quality that most games don’t have these days. It remains a top-notch first-person shooter that is best enjoyed with friends.

3) Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

Arguably one of the best Call of Duty titles available that truly captured the essence of being a proper first-person shooter, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare was a fantastic game that gave players precisely what they wished for.

Released in 2007, the game sent shockwaves through the industry. With its bold story and challenging set pieces, the game has been praised for its achievements in gameplay.

Modern Warfare sets itself apart from its predecessors and takes place in the modern world. Pulling away from historical shooters, it paved the way for countless other FPS games that followed.

Every developer saw Modern Warfare as the benchmark, and rightly so. With the new Call of Duty release in 2022, fans will have a much better reason to go back to the highly-rated single-player experience.

4) Far Cry 3

Ubisoft is an extremely polarizing company. They have such smash-hit titles and some titles that look like they barely had any work put in.

The Far Cry series has always tried to stand out as a first-person shooter with its unique narrative style and approach to combat. They made the Far Cry series incredibly unique and polished using classic Ubisoft tropes.

Far Cry 3 is by far the best in the series. It had everything fans wanted, iconic characters and an impressive storyline. Fans were most impressed by the game’s antagonist Vaas. His character is so iconic that fans will have to go through the game again to have more Vaas screentime.

The Far Cry series has been hit and miss at times. Fans have been getting recycled gameplay for years, and Far Cry 3 is the only one that has remained consistent.

Fans keep coming back to this game and will do so for a long time. Far Cry 3 is one of the best first-person shooters Ubisoft has made in recent times and is yet to be dethroned.

5) Halo: Combat Evolved

The game that launched the Xbox into heights previously unimaginable, Halo: Combat Evolved is a fantastic experience that has no equal. The only game available that is beloved by all and hated by none, Halo has never been the same since.

With the departure of Bungie from Microsoft, they could never recreate Halo’s iconic style and presence. The series might have devolved, but the best Halo is still Combat Evolved.

Step into the boots of Master Chief as he and Cortana have to fight their way through the Covenant and hordes of the Flood to uncover the secrets of Halo. Tons of video game developers attempted to emulate Halo’s style but to no avail.

With groundbreaking gameplay and exemplary characters, Halo: Combat Evolved remains one of the premier first-person shooters that has no equal.

