Pac-Man Museum + brings together the best Pac-Man games across generations; Game Pass release date, included titles, and more

Pac-Man Museum + pays homage to the iconic video game character who defined and ushered in the modern generation of video games.

From the arcade of the 80s to the living room console and finally the handheld system, the beloved dot munching yellow blob has become not only a gaming staple, but a pop culture icon.

Throughout the Pac-Man video game series, players control the titular character throughout maze levels while it munches on dots and gets chased by four ghosts. There are also power-ups hidden throughout the level, which turns the title as the ghosts becomes vulnerable and try to escape Pac-Man.

Pac-Man Museum + collection is perfect for any nostalgic fan

Back in 2014, Bandai Namco released the Pac-Man Museum collection, which consisted of ten titles (Including the Ms. Pac Man DLC), ranging from the original 1980 Arcade release to 2011’s Pac Man Battle Royale.

Bandai Namco US @BandaiNamcoUS



Play 14 different PAC-MAN games, customize your virtual arcade, and compare scores when it arrives on 5/27!



More information: PAC-MAN MUSEUM+ is coming for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, with Day 1 @XboxGamePass availability!Play 14 different PAC-MAN games, customize your virtual arcade, and compare scores when it arrives on 5/27!More information: spr.ly/6018KwJ6O PAC-MAN MUSEUM+ is coming for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, with Day 1 @XboxGamePass availability!Play 14 different PAC-MAN games, customize your virtual arcade, and compare scores when it arrives on 5/27!More information: spr.ly/6018KwJ6O https://t.co/nUvcI1mHU4

Namco’s Pac-Man Museum + brings a total of fourteen titles, including nine from the original, with the addition of the PSP version of Arrangement (2005), Pac-In-Time (1995), Pac-Motos (2007), Pac 'n Roll Remix (2007), and Pac-Man 256 (2015, 2016).

The full list of titles included are as follows:

Pac-Man (1980)

Super Pac-Man (1982)

Pac & Pal (1983)

Pac-Land (1984)

Pac-Mania (1987)

Pac-Attack (1993)

Pac-In-Time (1995)

Pac-Man Arrangement (Arcade version; 1996)

Pac-Man Arrangement (PSP version; 2005)

Pac-Man Championship Edition (2007)

Pac-Motos (2007)

Pac 'n Roll Remix (2007)

Pac-Man Battle Royale (2011)

Pac-Man 256 (2015, 2016)

It is unknown if this iteration of the Pac-Man Museum will add more titles like Ms. Pac-Man(1982), Pac-Man 2: The New Adventures (1994) or Pac-Man World (1999) later down the line.

Nibel @Nibellion



Coming to Game Pass on Day 1



- 14 different Pac-Man games

- customizable virtual arcade

- online leaderboards



youtube.com/watch?v=69ivvq… Pac-Man Museum+ announced for PS4, XBO, Switch and PC, launching May 27Coming to Game Pass on Day 1- 14 different Pac-Man games- customizable virtual arcade- online leaderboards Pac-Man Museum+ announced for PS4, XBO, Switch and PC, launching May 27Coming to Game Pass on Day 1- 14 different Pac-Man games- customizable virtual arcade- online leaderboardsyoutube.com/watch?v=69ivvq… https://t.co/VgMkDEycC6

The title features a customizable arcade mode, where the player can control the titular character and explore a virtual arcade. The arcade can also be customized with decorative objects that can be purchased by spending coins, earned by playing games and completing missions.

Each game in the collection is presented as originally shown, alongside new missions added to the original games.

The game will also launch on Game Pass alongside the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC on May 27, 2022. It will certainly be an amazing title to play around in and as Pac-Man.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Saman