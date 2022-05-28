Who is Grace Van Dien? Career explored as 25-year-old actress appears in Netflix's Stranger Things Season 4

Chrissy Cunningham, played by actress Grace Van Dien in Stranger Things 4, is Hawkins High School's pretty, popular head cheerleader dating the school's basketball star Jason Carver.

Despite having a minor role in Stranger Things 4, she has a lot of screen time in the first episode and will continue to appear throughout the season.

Hawkins High School's head cheerleader appears to have everything going for her. She's attractive and famous and dates the school's basketball star, Jason Carver (Mason Dye).

However, Chrissy is haunted by nightmares involving her family's dead bodies. The villainous Vecna caused these nightmares. She dies while attempting to purchase drugs from Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) to stop the visions.

Despite her tragic death at the end of the season premiere, Chrissy's ghost haunts the rest of the season. Eddie was soon accused of her murder and pursued by the cops and the basketball team.

In her honor, a bereft Jason goes wholly insane and begins a variation on the Satanic Panic of the 1980s. We see her mangled body several times in the Upside Down, embedded in a pillar in Vecna's stronghold.

It's unclear, however, whether we'll ever get the justice that Season 1 never really gave to Barb; Stranger Things Season 4 will premiere on July 1. It's clear that Chrissy is gone but not forgotten.

What is known about 'Stranger Things' star Grace Van Dien?

Grace Van Dien, 24, is a Los Angeles-based actress born Caroline Grace Van Dien. Though she began acting in her family's videos when she was nine years old, Stranger Things is her most notable role to date.

In the interim, she appeared as Brooke Osmond in Netflix's Greenhouse Academy, as Katie Campbell in NBC's short-lived The Village, and as a guest star on The Rookie, among many other roles.

Though she has less than 10,000 Twitter followers (expected to grow as people see her perform in Stranger Things), she is a certified Instagram star with over 421k followers for only 68 posts.

Grace began acting at the age of nine when she appeared on her family's reality TV show I Married A Princess, which aired on Lifetime TV in 2005.

Her father then cast her in his Sleeping Beauty remake in 2014, where she played Princess Aurora, launching her acting career.

Following that, she appeared in several other films, including San Andreas Quake (2015), The Bad Twin (2016), Army Dog (2016), and Awaken the Shadowmen (2017).

Geoff Herbert @deafgeoff Fun fact: 2 actors in #StrangerThings4 have filmed a movie in Syracuse. Chrissy (Grace Van Dien) and Argyle (Eduardo Franco) were both in @AmericanHigh’s ‘The Binge.’ Fun fact: 2 actors in #StrangerThings4 have filmed a movie in Syracuse. Chrissy (Grace Van Dien) and Argyle (Eduardo Franco) were both in @AmericanHigh’s ‘The Binge.’ https://t.co/ldMFJOyMyV

However, her big break came in 2017, when she was cast in Netflix's teen drama Greenhouse Academy as Brooke Osmond.

Following that, she appeared in the 2018 crime drama Charlie Says before appearing in the 2020 films The Binge, Lady Driver, and Riding Faith and the 2019 NBC drama The Village.

Stranger Things 4 Part 1, which includes the first seven episodes, is now available on Netflix. Part 2 will be released on July 1st, 2022.

Edited by Sayati Das