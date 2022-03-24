Who is Joseph Quinn? Game of Thrones actor set to play Eddie Munson in Stranger Things Season 4

Joseph Quinn is a British actor who appeared in the seventh season of the popular HBO Max original, Game of Thrones. Previously, he also featured in another popular TV show, Dickensian and Leonard Bast.

His television career kicked off back in 2011 when he featured in a show called Postcode. Quinn also worked on several other popular television shows like Dickensian, Howards End, Catherine the Great, and more. He even acted in a film called Make Up (2019).

As per the latest reports, Quinn is all set to play the role of Eddie Munson in Stranger Things Season 4. Here in this article, we will take a deep dive into the upcoming season of the show.

Joseph Quinn will play Eddie Munson in Stranger Things Season 4

A foreword on Stranger Things

Stranger Things is a popular horror drama show that is currently streaming on Netflix. Created by The Duffer Brothers, the show already has 3 seasons released, while the fourth one is on its way this summer. The upcoming season will have Joseph Quinn in the role of Eddie Munson, the leader of the Hellfire Club.

Season 4 debriefed

Stranger Things Season 4 will have 9 episodes, and Joseph Quinn will be seen playing a pivotal part in it. The first episode is going to air on May 27, and on hearing the news, fans are going head over heels.

Here are the names of all the 9 episodes in chronological order - Chapter One: The Hellfire Club, Chapter Two: Vecna's Curse, Chapter Three: The Monster and the Superhero, Chapter Four: Dear Billy, Chapter Five: The Nina Project, Chapter Six: The Dive, Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab, Chapter Eight: Papa, and Chapter Nine: The Piggyback.

This season, Quinn will be joined by Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and other actors. The storyline will have its setting in a psychiatric hospital and will feature a couple of new Russian characters, played by non-Russian actors.

Season 4 posters decoded

Netflix has released 12 posters for the upcoming season that have set the internet on fire. One of them showcased Joseph Quinn in his new role, while another poster showed Argyle (Eduardo Franco) in a pretty confused state. Another poster presented the gang exploring a spooky abandoned house.

Wrapping it up

Stranger Things is known to surprise its fans with over-the-edge moments that one could least anticipate. It has sustained this pattern over the past 3 seasons, and the upcoming one is likely to be no different.

