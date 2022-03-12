5 haunted horror movie sets that will give you the creeps

Whilst horror movies are usually entertaining for a quick thrill, once viewers have finished watching one, they can go home and forget about it. But that isn't always the case for certain horror movie creators.

Undoubtedly, the events on the sets of horror movies are sometimes scarier to learn about than the true stories they are based on. Several horrifying situations occurred on the location of some of the most popular horror movies of all time, such as The Conjuring, Annabelle Returns Home, and The Innkeepers, either during production or soon after.

It's still up for debate whether these events were unfortunate coincidences, or some type of demonic curse. Here are the frightening tales of five horror movie teams, from strange scratches to eerie occurrences.

Eeries events that occurred on the sets of these popular horror movies were truly scary

1) Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013)

Mysterious incidents seemed to transpire on the hospital set of the 2013 horror film Insidious: Chapter 2. Several cast and staff members of the film reported that they were feeling ill every time they entered the set. It was also revealed that a bell on the abandoned level of the building would constantly ring for unclear reasons.

Reportedly, Linda Vista Community Hospital is a run-down and unclean hospital on Los Angeles' south side that has been abandoned for almost two decades. It's also a popular filming site for films and TV shows, as well as a hotbed of paranormal activity.

2) The Innkeepers (2011)

The Yankee Peddler Inn in Connecticut, where the film was shot, is noted for being a magnet for ghost researchers.

Many members of the cast and crew of The Innkeepers allegedly witnessed strange occurrences in the form of lights turning on and off for no explicable cause. The doors would fly open and close, startling anyone present at the moment. Members of the cast also received phone calls in which they couldn't hear anybody on the other end when they responded.

3) The Conjuring (2013)

The Conjuring is based on the actual account of the Perron family, who in the 1970s, lived in Rhode Island and witnessed unexplainable paranormal activity. Several members of the family visited the film's set while filming was going on. Nothing, however, could persuade Carolyn Perron, the mother, to visit the set, which is completely understandable.

The production of this movie was disrupted by a slew of strange and mysterious events.

TMZ @TMZ

tmz.me/zaQrhkm Exorcist, Poltergeist and The Conjuring films all had haunted happenings on set (via @toofab) Exorcist, Poltergeist and The Conjuring films all had haunted happenings on set (via @toofab)tmz.me/zaQrhkm

As one of the scariest horror movies ever created, spooky incidents occurring on the set of the movie was not a surprise to anybody. Vera Farmiga, who portrayed Lorraine Warren, claimed she saw three scratches on her laptop screen when she awoke one morning.

The most terrifying incident, however, occurred when the real family on whom the movie was based came to visit the set. A weird burst of wind trailed the crew almost everywhere they went, they stated.

The movie's connection to the Annabelle film series further solidified theories and speculations.

4) Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

During the filming of Annabelle Comes Home, the actors and crew encountered various strange occurrences such as uncontrolled nose bleeds, moving furniture and an unusual lack of electricity in a production van.

Reportedly, Mckenna Grace, who played Judy Warren, encountered an unexplained loss of electricity in her trailer, doors that she found open when they were locked, and a shadowy figure napping in one of the vacant rooms on set, among other things.

She claimed that her trailer lights went out one day. She thought it was strange considering the lights in the trailers surrounding hers were normal. She also revealed that there was a strange odor. Numerous other strange activities that occurred during filming were revealed by the members.

5) The Possession (2012)

The Possession was released in 2012. It is an unusual horror film that revolves around Judaism, rabbis, and a cursed Dybbuk box that latches on to a young girl. One of the film's performers, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, is no newbie to appearances in horror films and television series. But something that happened on the set of The Possession made Mr. Morgan very uncomfortable.

Lights bursting for no clear reason, as well as freezing winds flowing through closed sets, were among the strange events. The most terrifying occurrence happened when the storage unit burst into flames and was completely destroyed. The fire was not caused by arson or a wiring issue, according to the inquiry.

Shooting on the set of a horror movie can be challenging for a range of reasons. The team may become weary as a result of the tight schedule. Furthermore, strange occurrences certainly don't help with the filming process.

Fans must revisit these horror movies for an even scarier experience now that they know about these behind-the-scenes spine-chilling moments.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul