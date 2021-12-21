Top 5 bone-chilling horror films of 2021

With 2021 coming to an end, credit must be given to the entertainment industry for spinning out some splendid pieces of work that kept us entertained throughout the year.

From sci-fi to fantasy, this year saw the release of numerous fabulous movies in all genres that caught the attention of regular movie watchers. With 2022 knocking at the doors, viewers can look forward to another year packed with new releases.

Top five horror picks of 2021

This year saw the release of several bone-chilling horror films. From supernatural horror to psychological thrillers, 2021 was jam-packed with myriad scary movies.

1) Gaia

Gaia is an ecological horror set deep in the ancient forest, where something older than humanity and as primordial as the Earth itself lurks. The movie follows a park ranger who takes shelter with two survivalists after an attack by mysterious creatures.

However, what appears to be a rescue grows more suspicious as the two off-the-grid survivalists reveal a cultish devotion to the forest. Gaia was released in March.

2) A Quiet Place Part 2

The American horror movie is a sequel to A Quiet Place, released in 2018. The 2021 sequel follows the family from the first film as they continue to navigate and survive in a post-apocalyptic world inhabited by blind aliens with an acute sense of hearing.

Regan and her family now learn that the alien predators can only be defeated using high-frequency audio. Armed with this knowledge, they set out to look for other survivors and defeat the predators.

3) Malignant

Madison is a young woman terrified by visions of the murders of strangers she keeps having. She eventually realizes that these visions are actual manifestations.

So Madison decides to find and save the victims before they are killed. Malignant is a possession thriller about this woman haunted by a vindictive killer who may or may not be her imaginary childhood friend coming back to her again.

4) The Night House

The Night House follows a widow left alone after her husband's demise in their lake house that he built for them. However, when haunted by a supernatural presence and disturbing visions in the home, she decides to unearth her late husband's belongings.

As a result, the woman uncovers the secrets that the ghostly presence is trying to communicate to her.

5) Last Night in Soho

Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho is a psychological horror that follows the story of Ellie, a fashion designer who moves to the city from the suburbs for her career. However, things grow dark when she begins to have fantastical dreams that transport her back to 1960s Soho.

She soon finds herself in a dark reality that quickly turns ghastly. The movie is a recent release.

