Where to watch Malignant? Release date, streaming details, cast and all about the James Wan film

Popular horror movie director James Wan is back to doing what he does best with Malignant. Wan has directed horror films like Saw, Dead Silence, Insidious, Insidious: Chapter 2, and The Conjuring.

James Wan is also the mind behind The Conjuring Universe. Beside his trademark horror projects, Wan has directed projects like Furious 7, Aquaman and will direct the Aquaman sequel, which is arriving next year.

On the other hand, Malignant is a project of Warner Bros. Pictures, the studio that has frequently collaborated with Wan. The upcoming film has been released in various countries while the USA is awaiting the digital and theatrical release.

Today’s article will share the release date, streaming details, cast and more about Malignant.

Malignant on HBO Max and in theatres: Release date and everything else

Malignant: Theatrical release date

James Wan’s upcoming feature has either been released in many countries or is releasing on the following days:

September 1: France

France September 2: Argentina, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, and Slovakia

Argentina, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, and Slovakia September 3: Bulgaria, Estonia, Spain, Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland

Bulgaria, Estonia, Spain, Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland September 9: Denmark, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and Ukraine

Denmark, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and Ukraine September 10: Canada, Finland, UK, Ireland, India, Iceland, Sweden, and the USA

Canada, Finland, UK, Ireland, India, Iceland, Sweden, and the USA November 12: Japan

Is Malignant releasing online?

Malignant is releasing digitally in the USA on HBO Max. Hence, fans will be able to catch the horror feature sitting at their homes.

When will Malignant arrive on HBO Max?

The WB project will arrive on HBO Max on the same day as the theatrical release, i.e., September 10, 2021. Viewers will have to subscribe for $ 9.99/month with ads and $ 14.99/month without ads to catch Malignant on the OTT platform.

The official trailer for Malignant

Viewers can check out the official trailers for Malignant in English here:

Malignant: Cast

James Wan’s Malignant features the following ensemble cast:

Annabelle Wallis

Maddie Hasson

George Young

Mckenna Grace

Michole Briana White

Jacqueline McKenzie

Jake Abel

Ingrid Bisu

