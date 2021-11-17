 'Last Night in Soho' cast list: Anna Taylor-Joy and others star in Edgar Wright's film

Last Night in Soho, the British psychological horror film created by Edgar Wright and starring Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Matt Smith, launched in theaters.

The film premiered at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 4 and was released across theaters in the UK and the US on October 29. The official synopsis of Last Night in Soho reads:

"An aspiring fashion designer is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s, where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer. However, the glamour is not all it appears to be, and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something far darker."

Thomasin McKenzie as Eloise "Ellie" Turner in 'Last Night in Soho'

McKenzie plays a fashion designer in Last Night in Soho, who moves to the city from the suburbs and suddenly finds herself in fantastical dreams that transport her to 1960s Soho.

Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie is a New Zealand native who rose to fame for playing the lead role in Debra Granik's 2018 drama film Leave No Trace. She has also appeared in supporting roles in the 2019 films Jojo Rabbit and True History of the Kelly Gang.

Anya Taylor-Joy as Alexandra "Sandie" Collins

Taylor-Joy plays the role of an acclaimed singer in 1960s Soho in Last Night in Soho. She was the singer Ellie came to possess. Anya Taylor-Joy is a widely acclaimed actress and model who rose to Beth Harmon in Queen's Gambit. She has also starred in several movies and TV series like The Witch, Peaky Blinders, and Emma.

Matt Smith as Jack

Smith plays the role of Jack, a charming teddy boy manager Sandie starts a relationship with. He helped her get auditions but eventually began to pimp Sandie to his business associates. Matthew Robert Smith is an English actor best known for his roles as the eleventh incarnation of the Doctor in the BBC series Doctor Who and as the young Prince Philip in Netflix's The Crown.

Other cast members

Other cast members include Diana Rigg as the older Alexandra "Sandie" Collins, Michael Ajao as John, Ellie's friend, Synnøve Karlsen as Jocasta, and Terence Stamp as Lindsay among others.

Catch Wright's thrilling psychological horror, Last Night in Soho, at the nearest cinema now.

Edited by Srijan Sen