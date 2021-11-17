Where to watch 'Last Night in Soho'? Release date, trailer, and more

Last Night in Soho is a British psychological horror film created by Edgar Wright and starring Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith. It premiered at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 4 and was released across theaters in the UK and the US on October 29. The movie has been released exclusively in theaters and is not available for streaming yet.

Last Night in Soho is critically acclaimed for its production design, cinematography and the performances of McKenzie, Taylor-Joy, and Smith. Here is everything you need to know about the film.

Watch the trailer of 'Last Night in Soho' here

Set in London’s Soho district, Last Night in Soho is a time-traveling tale that goes into 1960s. It follows aspiring fashion designer Eloise (Thomas McKenzie). She moved from the suburbs to the big city, where she begins to have vividly fantastical dreams that transport her back to 1960s Soho. There she meets the dazzling young starlet Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy), whose body Ellie ends up possessing and living out her dream. However, a dangerous reality lies behind all this glamor, and the dreams make their way into something darker.

What to expect from the movie?

James Paterson @James_Paterson



It's free postage globally too for pre-orders as I can't figure out how to sort out the postage properly😅



james-paterson.com/last-night-in-… I'm taking pre-orders for my Last night on soho poster... they are A2 (420mm x 594mm). Each is handsigned too!It's free postage globally too for pre-orders as I can't figure out how to sort out the postage properly😅 I'm taking pre-orders for my Last night on soho poster... they are A2 (420mm x 594mm). Each is handsigned too!It's free postage globally too for pre-orders as I can't figure out how to sort out the postage properly😅james-paterson.com/last-night-in-… https://t.co/BPJFYXDvnY

Coming from director Edgar Wright, who has widely acclaimed movies like Baby Driver to his name, Last Night in Sohosure does not disappoint. With all its glitz and glamor, this psychological horror has a decent amount of carnage that guarantees a thrilling watch.

Cinematography and sound have been created such that the viewer is transported back and forth from 60s Soho as the film unfolds.

Where to watch 'Last Night in Soho'?

The film has been exclusively released across theaters and not on any streaming platform. However, according to the official Last Night in Soho Twitter page, the film will become available to stream on-demand on November 19. Viewers will be able to purchase and stream Last Night in Soho through several different streaming services like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and YouTube.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Don’t miss this dark psychological horror Last Night in Soho, which is available now in theaters.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha