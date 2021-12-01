'Lost in Space' ending explained: Outcome of the mission 

In Netflix's Lost in Space, the year is 2044 and the Earth is dying. The sci-fi series follows the story of a group of space explorers who have ventured out to find a suitable planet for humans to settle down and continue with life.

Sadly, due to some unfortunate turn of events, their plan is jeopardized and they are thrown into an alien galaxy where they must do everything in their power to survive a robot invasion that threatens their lives.

Lost in Space is set for a three-season run, the the third and final of which dropped on Netflix today. Here's the third season summed up and the ending explained for the popular Netflix sci-fi show.

'Lost in Space': What happens in the final season?

The final season starts off with the crew separated. The 97 children on-board the Resolute were separated from their parents and are now stranded on an unknown planet, trying to establish connections with the adults again. With the help of Will's Robot, they are successful in establishing connections and are reunited once more.

The explorers must now set out for Alpha Centauri again. But they are followed by SAR, a robot and his other robot followers who have been following them since the beginning because the humans have their engine. The robots invade Alpha Centauri and they must be stopped somehow.

How does the finale end?

Desperate to stop the robots from invading, Will confronts SAR but SAR stabs Will's heart, which must now be replaced. It is transplanted with a mechanical heart but unfortunately, his condition does not improve much.

It is Will's Robot who comes to the rescue and heals Will's heart again, destroying himself in the process. Will confronts SAR once again and gets stabbed. But this time, it does not affect him - Robot made sure of that, by ensuring his programming gets transferred into SAR.

The war between humans and robots has now come to an end. All the robots have managed to reprogram themselves and they now write their own commands. Most left Alpha Centauri to explore the universe further. The crew from Earth settle down in their new abode comfortably and thus end the season and the series Lost in Space.

In the final scene, Will makes it known to everyone that he is not done exploring. Along with Robot, he sets out on another exploratory mission with the approval of Maurice, his mother.

Catch the new season of Lost in Space, now streaming on Netflix.

