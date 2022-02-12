The Walking Dead Season 11 interview - Seth Gilliam pitches a Father Gabriel & Negan spinoff (Exclusive)

The second block of The Walking Dead Season 11 is almost upon us. But impatient fans can catch Episode 11X09 a week prior to February 20 on AMC Plus.

Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond are already integral parts of the franchise's programming schedule. More recently, there's also been talk about a Carol and Daryl spinoff as well as Tales of The Walking Dead, a brand new episodic anthology show.

Ahead of The Walking Dead Season 11 making its big comeback, Seth Gilliam, who plays Father Gabriel, spoke to SK Wrestling as part of a media roundtable. During the course of the conversation, he spoke about Negan's character arc, and transforming from a villain to one of the good guys, saying:

"I think Father Gabriel invested a lot in trying to rehabilitate Negan and bring out the humanity in him that was not there when we first were introduced to him. And I think he has a lot invested in Negan and in that personal project. I think he considers him at this point a friend and a companion."

Gilliam even went so far as to suggest a brand new spinoff starring Negan and Father Gabriel at some point:

"I think that Father Gabriel and Negan are an interesting kind of pair. I'd like to see a spinoff with the further adventures of Father Gabriel and Negan. I don't know what we'd call it. I think we'd call it something irreverent like 'Fat Back' or something."

When asked about the iconic scene featuring the two characters in Alexandria (video linked above), Gilliam joked about how he hated it:

"Yeah, that gave people the license to come up to me and tell me that my smile was creepy as shit for about three years. I hate that f****** scene."

The Walking Dead Season 11 - Both Negan and Father Gabriel are in deep trouble

In the eighth episode of The Walking Dead Season 11, fans witnessed a turning point in the Reapers arc, where Pope (Ritchie Coster), the leader of the villainous faction, was killed. That said, neither character is out of the woods yet. Under the leadership of Leah (Lynn Collins), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari) are still caught in the crossfire.

Find out how they survive the onslaught when The Walking Dead Season 11 makes its big return.

