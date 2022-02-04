Tales of the Walking Dead cast list announced: Anthony Edwards, Terry Crews and others to star in spin-off series

It's been a great day for fans of The Walking Dead as AMC has finally announced the cast members for its spin-off series, Tales of the Walking Dead.

The upcoming series is an episodic anthology based on new and existing characters within The Walking Dead universe. Created by Channing Powell, each episode will be one hour long and separate from the others.

Tales of the Walking Dead: Ensemble cast

Tales of the Walking Dead is set to premiere on AMC and AMC+ in mid-2022. Haifaa al-Mansour, Deborah Kampmeier, and Tara Nicole Weyr are set to direct one episode of the series each, along with Michael Satrazemis, who is set to direct three episodes.

The show's creator, Channing Powell, stated:

"We’ve worked hard to create unique, interesting and unexpected characters for both old and new TWD fans, and I’m thrilled that these are the actors who will bring them to life. I can’t wait for you to see the depth, drama, terror and, yes, humor they bring to the screen."

Here's a look at the brilliant cast of the upcoming series.

Anthony Edwards

American actor and director, Anthony Edwards is best known for his roles in ER, Top Gun, Zodiac, Miracle Mile, Flipped, El Diablo, Revenge of the Nerds, Planes, Northern Exposure, Designated Survivor and many more. He holds a Golden Globe award, six Screen Actors Guild Awards, and four Primetime Emmy Awards nominations for his role as Dr. Mark Greene.

Edwards will be seen next in Inventing Anna, WeCrashed and Tales of the Walking Dead.

Terry Crews

Terry Crews is an American actor, former professional football player and television presenter. He is best known for his roles in Everybody Hates Chris, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Family Crews, Friday After Next, White Chicks, Idiocracy, Blended, the Expendables series, America's Got Talent, Rumble and several other projects.

He used to play as a defensive end and linebacker in the NFL for the Los Angeles Rams, San Diego Chargers, and Washington Redskins, as well as in the World League of American Football for the Rhein Fire.

Crews has recently joined the cast for AMC's Tales of the Walking Dead.

Parker Posey

American actress and musician Parker Posey is best known for Waiting for Guffman, Superman Returns, Party Girl, A Mighty Wind, You've Got Mail, Dazed and Confused, Scream 3, Inside Out, Parks and Recreation, The Good Wife, Lost in Space and many more.

She is also a recipient of one Golden Globe Award nomination, a Satellite Award nomination, and two Independent Spirit Award nominations.

Poppy Liu

Poppy Liu is a Chinese-American queer, non-binary actress best known for iCarly, Better Call Saul, Mercy Mistress, Sunnyside and Hacks. She is also a doula and offers free services to women and transgender people of color.

Jillian Bell

Jillian Bell is an American comedian, actress, and screenwriter. She is best known for Brittany Runs a Marathon, Workaholics, Bless the Harts, The Angry Birds Movie, Bill & Ted Face the Music, Eastbound & Down, 22 Jump Street, Fist Fight, Godmothered and several others. Bell has recently joined the cast for AMC's Tales of the Walking Dead.

Also Read Article Continues below

The series will be executively produced by Scott M. Gimple and Channing Powell. Watch this space for more updates!

Edited by Atul S