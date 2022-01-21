'The Fallout' cast list: Jenna Ortega, Maddie Ziegler, and others star in HBO Max film

Being a high school student has become difficult in the current world and HBO Max's The Fallout is here to remind viewers of that.

A directorial debut by Megan Park, the film revolves around a high-school student, Vada, dealing with the aftermath of a traumatic event at school. Her views and relationships felt forever altered after the incident. The music score is done by musician Finneas O'Connell.

Trigger Warning: This article contains sensitive content.

'The Fallout': Ensemble cast, synopsis and teaser

The official trailer for The Fallout was released this week and featured Vada and Mia's unexpected bond after a school shooting that occurred while the two were hiding in the restroom.

The aftermath of the traumatic event set both teens on a new path as they re-evaluated their relationships with the people around them.

The official synopsis for the film reads:

"Bolstered by new friendships forged under sudden and tragic circumstances, high schooler Vada begins to reinvent herself, while re-evaluating her relationships with her family, friends and her view of the world. Moving away from her comfortable family routine, she starts taking chances with a series of quicksilver decisions that test her own boundaries and push her in new directions. As she spends more time with Mia, they grow closer, and Vada slowly redefines herself through their shared experiences, leading her further away from that day and closer to living her life in the now."

The Fallout had its premiere on March 2021 at South by Southwest and will be available to stream on HBO Max from January 27. It was awarded the Grand Jury Prize in the Narrative Feature Film Competition, the Audience Choice Award in the Narrative Feature Competition and the Brightcove Illumination Award at its world premiere.

Here's a look at the brilliant cast of HBO Max's upcoming high school drama.

Jenna Ortega as Vada Cavell

American actress Jenna Ortega is best known for her roles in Insidious: Chapter 2, Jane the V**gin, You, The Babysitter: Killer Queen, Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous, Scream and The Little Rascals Save the Day among several other projects.

She is known for her philanthropy as well as for being listed first on PopSugar's '20 Under 20' list in 2020. Ortega will be seen portraying Vada Cavell in HBO Max's upcoming film The Fallout.

Maddie Ziegler as Mia Reed

Maddie Ziegler is an American dancer and actress. She is best known for starring in Sia's music videos and being her muse, Dance Moms, So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation, Ballerina, Music, The Book of Henry and West Side Story.

She was included by Time magazine in '30 Most Influential Teens' list from 2015 to 2017. Ziegler will be seen portraying Mia Reed in Megan Park's high school drama film The Fallout.

Julie Bowen as Patricia Cavell

American actress Julie Bowen is best known for Modern Family, Boston Legal, Lost, Horrible Bosses, Crazy on the Outside, ER, Kids in America, Hubie Halloween and several other projects. She holds two Primetime Emmy Awards and six nominations for the same.

Bowen will be seen portraying Vada's mom, Patricia Cavell, in HBO Max's upcoming film The Fallout.

Shailene Woodley as Anna

Shailene Woodley is an American actress best known for her work in The Secret Life of the American Teenager, The Descendants, The Spectacular Now, The Fault in Our Stars, The Divergent Series, Big Little Lies and The Mauritanian among several other projects.

She holds a Cannes Trophée Chopard, two Golden Globe Award nominations, a Primetime Emmy Award nomination and a special jury prize at the Sundance Film Festival.

Woodley will be seen portraying Anna in Megan Park's high school drama film The Fallout.

Other cast members of the film include Niles Fitch, Will Ropp, Lumi Pollack, John Ortiz, Christine Horn, Austin Zajur and Yindra Zayas.

The Fallout will be available to stream on HBO Max from January 27.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul