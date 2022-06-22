What does Kate Bush think about Stranger Things? Singer thanks Duffer Brothers for using 'Running Up That Hill' in Season 4

English singer-songwriter Kate Bush continues to top the charts with the sudden resurgence of her song Running Up That Hill, which was recently featured on Netflix’s Stranger Things. The singer recently highlighted on her blog that the show features different challenges that are relevant to reality. She also appreciated the Duffer brothers, the creators of Stranger Things, for incorporating her song on the show and for the way the show has been written as well.

On June 20, 2022, Kate Bush addressed the usage of her song in the iconic series on her blog:

"In this latest series, the characters are facing many of the same challenges that exist in reality right now. I believe the Duffer Brothers have touched people's hearts in a special way, at a time that's incredibly difficult for everyone, especially younger people."

Furthermore, she spoke about the meaning of the song to the show's character Max:

"By featuring 'Running Up That Hill' in such a positive light—as a talisman for Max [Sadie Sink] (one of the main female characters)—the song has been brought into the emotional arena of her story. Fear, conflict and the power of love are all around her and her friends."

Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill was featured in an important scene on Stranger Things

The song has been used as a major plot point in Stranger Things. It enables the character Max, played by Sadie Sink, to flee the clutches of the villain Vecna in the Upside Down and eventually get back to her friends. The scene of Max’s eventual escape back to her friends has been recognised as among the greatest of the season.

Kate Bush hailed the Duffer brothers for their courage and their ability to take Stranger Things to a darker and much more adult place.

Referring to the sudden revival of her song due to the show, Kate Bush wrote:

"I'm overwhelmed by the scale of affection and support the song is receiving and it's all happening really fast, as if it's being driven along by a kind of elemental force. I have to admit I feel really moved by it all. Thank you so very much for making the song a No. 1 in such an unexpected way."

The song was suggested by the show's music supervisor, Nora Felder. Variety quoted Felder as saying:

"It immediately struck me with its deep chords of the possible connection to Max's emotional struggles and took on more significance as Bush's song marinated in my conscious awareness."

Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill saw a resurgence after 37 years

The song Running Up That Hill was originally released in 1985. When the song was first released, it reached #3 during a 11-week run on the charts. In 2012, the song was re-recorded and featured in the closing ceremony of that year’s Olympics. That year, it re-entered the charts at #6. The track found a new-found love from a whole new generation of listeners after it was featured on Stranger Things.

Commenting on the resurgence of the song, Kate Bush said:

“It’s hard to take in the speed at which this has all been happening since the release of the first part of the Stranger Things new series. So many young people who love the show, discovering the song for the first time.”

Bush's track is definitely looking to stay on top of the charts for a second week, according to The Official Charts Company, followed by Harry Styles’ As It Was at a close second place. Currently, the song is at #1 in various countries including the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Switzerland. The song is also #1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, as it will be Bush’s biggest ever hit in America 37 years after its original release.

The song became the most streamed track on the planet and reached #1 on Spotify in the UK and the US, after earning 57 million streams in just one week. This song mark the longest gap between No.1 singles in Official Chart history. Bush’s last song to reach #1 singles in Official Chart History was her debut single Wuthering Heights, which was released in 1978.

