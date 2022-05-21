Harry Styles' Harry's House Review: Lyrically intimate and musically ethereal 

Harry Styles has long since eclipsed his former bandmates in critical and commercial success. His most recent tour announcement promises performances on a massive scale where he will play an unprecedented ten nights at Madison Square Garden.

And now, on his third solo album, the adored pop sensation appears entirely at ease with his ardent appeal and musical trajectory. He's approaching a new era, one that's both musically ethereal and lyrically faux-intimate.

Harry Styles' Harry's House Review: A dreamy yet peppy soundscape leads Harry into a distinct style

Both Harry Styles (2017) and Fine Line (2019) had their own signature beats: one was a brilliant retro-pop mash-up, while the other was an anthemic sensation befitting of the arena-filling tour that followed.

Harry's House dreamily steps into a cozier setting. Almost all of the lyrics retain the respectfully romantic atmosphere that propelled One Direction to global stardom, but with a much more mature edge.

The album starts off with a peppy, bass-laden Music For A Sushi Restaurant, complete with bright-sounding horns. The laid-back vibe continues with Late Night Talking, a song that continues the (absolutely welcome) 'bring back 80s music' obsession of contemporary pop music. Grapejuice's mellatron tunes are a dead ringer for some mellow McCartney imitations.

Then comes the potential song of the summer, As It Was, which proves Harry Styles' enduring penchant for a pop tune. Daylight is a dreamy, psychedelic tune with lyrics that touch a darker side; a theme that continues in the more personal, story-driven songs on this album, like Boyfriends (about a toxic relationship) and Matilda (about dysfunction in a friend's family).

But, for the most part, the album maintains a relaxed mood and offers listeners a fine experience. It never reveals too much or goes too deep, and it never intends to. It's the perfect soundtrack for the Instagram generation, and practically every song on here has the potential to become a single that goes viral thanks to amateur reel edits.

Even when the lyrics suggest a darker tone, the cheerful musical composition conveys an acceptance of vulnerability, keeping the record cheery.

With a vibe that can remind one of everyone from Tame Impala to Justin Timberlake (whose crossover success Harry seems to be emulating), the album makes ample use of Harry's harmonies on multiple tracks as well.

Harry wrote and produced this record without any features, largely with the assistance of longstanding colleagues Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson, who created a distinct 'sound' for the cohesive unit.

Harry Styles takes a step farther into solo superstardom, wearing his musical influences on his sleeve while creating his own sound.

