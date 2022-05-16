Gorillaz North America Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

The world's foremost virtual band, Gorillaz, have announced their first North American tour leg in four years.

The animated outfit, consisting of 2D, Murdoc, Noodle and Russel, and masterminded by former Blur frontman Damon Albarn and designer Jamie Hewlett, will perform 21 arena shows on the continent. They will even be accompanied by a 14-piece live band.

Gorillaz North America Tour 2022: Details

The tour will kick off on September 11 in Vancouver, British Columbia, and draw to a close on October 23 in Miami, Florida. Along with the band, there will be a host of guest performers as Gorillaz are known for their extremely collaborative take on genre-bending music.

EARTHGANG (who features with Gorillaz on the track Opium) will open most of the dates, with Jungle replacing the hip-hop duo for the two Florida dates.

A presale is set to begin from Thursday, May 19th (with the code FINALE). The public on-sale will follow on Friday, May 20th from 10:00 AM (local time). Both presale and GA tickets will be distributed via Ticketmaster as well as the band's official website.

A special BrooklynVegan Presale will also be available on Thursday, May 19 from 10 AM - 5 PM for the NYC show set to happen at the Barclays Center on October 12th.

Gorillaz 2022 Tour Dates: North America

Sun Sep 11 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Mon Sep 12 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Sep 14 – Portland, OR –Moda Center

Sat Sep 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Life is Beautiful Festival

Mon Sep 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

Wed Sep 21 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Fri Sep 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Mon Sep 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Wed Sep 28 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Sep 30 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Oct 01 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Mon Oct 03 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Oct 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Thu Oct 06 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Oct 08 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Tue Oct 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Oct 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Oct 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

Mon Oct 17 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Wed Oct 19 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater

Fri Oct 21 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Sun Oct 23 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Gorillaz are currently touring South America, where Thundercat debuted a song while accompanying them on the tour leg. They'll travel around Europe this summer before heading to the United States.

The virtual outfit released their album Song Machine, Season 1: Strange Times (2020) to renewed critical acclaim. The album title promises hope for further music down the line. The virtual nature of the band makes for memorable, spectacular live shows. These arena dates are certainly going to be an extravaganza.

