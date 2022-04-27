Something in the Water 2022: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, dates and more

Pharrell Williams-backed music festival Something in the Water is returning this June in Washington DC. The festival will take place on the Juneteenth weekend from June 17 to June 19 with the lineup including Chloe x Halle, Ashe, Calvin Harris, Bia, Lil Uzi Vert, Pusha T, Teyana Taylor, Jon Batiste and Tyler, the Creator among others.

Tickets for the festival will go on sale on Saturday, April 30, at 10 AM ET from the festival’s official website. The general admission passes are priced around $300.

In a statement, Pharell Williams said:

"We want to show the world that there is SOMETHING IN THE WATER across the whole DMV and I want to continue to bring awareness to the greatness within these communities and invite large corporations to show up for the people. DC has always been a deep inspiration to me as a person and a musician. It is the land where Go- Go Music was birthed which has provided so much for our people.”

Something in the Water 2022 Lineup

This year's lineup includes Ashanti & Ja Rule, Baby Tate, BIA, Calvin Harris, Chloe x Halle, Dave Matthews Band, Davido, Denzel Curry, Dominic Fike, Duckwrth, EARTHGANG, Gracie Abrams, JID, Jon Batiste, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Lucky Daye, María Isabel, Moneybagg Yo, Montell Fish, Omar Apollo, Ozuna, Pharrell & Phriends, Pusha T, Rae Sremmurd, Raveena, Rei Ami, Roddy Ricch, Run The Jewels, Saba, Sabrina Claudio, Skepta, slowthai, Snoh Aalegra, Syd, Teyana Taylor, Thundercat, T.I., Tierra Whack, Tyler, The Creator, Usher and Mariah The Scientist, among others.

Why has Something in the Water's location changed

Something in the Water was initially held in Virginia Beach City, Pharrell Williams' hometown (Image via Facebook / Something in the Water)

The festival was previously held in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Pharrell Williams' hometown. The festival is now being held at the East Coast Hub in Washington, DC for the first time owing to William’s falling out with the city’s leadership.

Reports cited a letter written by William to Virginia Beach City Manager Patrick Duhaney in October 2021. The singer expressed disappointment over how the city handled the death of his cousin, Donovan Lynch, at the hands of police. Lynch was 25 years old when he was shot dead at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront in March 2021.

WTKR quoted federal judge Arenda Wright-Allen, who noted that the Lynch family had enough evidence to move forward with their claim that the officer who shot Lynch was improperly trained. The city has filed documents noting that Lynch contributed to his own death by having a gun and entering an active shooting zone.

CBS quoted Williams as saying:

"I sang about a room with a roof, but I am tired of kindly and politely being shown the door. Until the gate-keepers and the powers-that-be consider the citizens and the consumer base, and no longer view the idea of human rights for all as a controversial idea, I don't have any problems with the city, but I realize the city hasn't valued my proposed solutions, either."

Pharell Williams noted that Something in the Water was intended to bring economic prospects to the city, ease racial tension and unify the region, but said he was tired of how the city's leadership handled Lynch's case, calling it a "toxic energy."

