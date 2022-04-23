How much will Pharrell Williams x Adidas Hu NMD S1 Ryat shoes cost? Price, release date, where to buy, and more about the sneaker collab

Continuing the Pharrell Williams x Adidas partnership, the dynamic duo is coming with their swirl upon another iconic silhouette, the Hu NMD S1 Ryat. NMD S1, which was unveiled during the summer of 2021 inspires the upcoming Hu NMD S1 RYAT shoes with a hiking theme twist.

The NMD S1 is completely reimagined in the upcoming Hu NMD S1 Ryat shoes, compared to its original silhouette, courtesy of Pharrell's experimentation with the lineup's design. The iteration will be released on Adidas' CONFIRMED app for $250 on April 23, 2022.

Details about Pharrell Williams x Adidas Hu NMD S1 Ryat shoes

Details about Pharrell Williams x Adidas Hu NMD S1 Ryat shoes (Image via Adidas)

The new edition of NMD S1 RYAT is made from durable material, with details and elements to serve the purpose of hiking. The white colorway predominates the shoes to introduce the idea of a future utopia through the love of the outdoors. The product description reads:

"Since the '90s, Pharrell Williams has been shaping our cultural landscape. Pushing the boundaries comes with the territory, and his latest collection with adidas encourages that pursuit of personal expression. The Hu NMD S1 Ryat is built with purpose — to remind us that the future is now, life is our terrain, and that we should embrace every part of it."

The site further clarifies the aesthetic purpose of the shoes, part of a Pharrell-inspired twist,

"With an outdoor aesthetic that's made for the every day, they transform the colorways of classic boots with a Pharrell-inspired twist. Energy-charged, ultra-comfortable BOOST cushioning is encapsulated in a transparent TPU cage with added TPU plugs for a visual pop."

The shoe's upper is constructed with a mixture of premium suede base accentuated with overlays of leather. The upcoming NMD S1 Ryat comes in a core white/ cream white/ clear pink colorway.

The shoe upper also features a TPU mudguard and toecap to demonstrate overall quality as well as give a fresh sense of utility.

The shoe ostensibly draws its inspiration from a classic hiking shoe silhouette with a twist to make it comfortable even in the new terrains. The shoe boasts a lace closer and iconic BOOST midsole.

BOOST Midsoles offers customers a cloud-like cushion underfoot effect for comfort. The outsoles are constructed with rubber materials boasting the Trefoil-replete. Outsoles offers utility as it offers Trefoil-shaped grip as well as branding.

The leather lining further adds detailing to the pair. The shoes will be a part of the adidas originals. @adidasoriginals took to Instagram to advertise the shoes, in which they used illustrator @gang.box's interpretation of the upcoming silhouette.

The Pharrell Williams Hu NMD S1 Ryat shoes will drop on the Adidas CONFIRMED app and at select retailers this Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 4:00 PM GMT for a retail price of $250.

The shoes will also be released on the official e-commerce site of Pharrell William's brand humanrace.com.

