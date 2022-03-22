Pusha T net worth: Rapper's fortune explored as his McDonald's diss track over 'I'm Lovin it' fiasco goes viral

Pusha T has collaborated with Arby’s to release a new song promoting the fast-food restaurant chain and disses McDonald’s. The song is titled Spicy Fish Diss Track, where the rapper promoted the superiority of Arby’s fish sandwiches over McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish. He rapped:

“Filet-O-Fish is ***/And you should be disgusted. A little cube of fish from a clown is basic.”

King Push revealed back on March 21 that he has partnered with Arby’s to promote their new spicy fish sandwich. The fast-food chain is known for its roast beef sandwiches.

Although it seems Pusha is throwing jacks at McDonald’s, it was revealed by Steve Stoute in 2016 that the former wrote the I’m Lovin’ It jingle for the Golden Archess franchise in 2004.

The slogan, commercial, and theme music was written by the G.O.O.D. Music president. Justin Timberlake can also be heard singing on the jingle.

Pusha T’s net worth explored

Pusha T has earned a lot of wealth as a rapper and record executive (Image via Michael Kovac/Getty Images)

Pusha T gained popularity as half of hip hop duo Clipse along with his brother and rapper No Malice. They then founded Re-Up Records.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 44-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $14 million. He has earned a lot from his career as a rapper and record executive.

The rapper has accumulated a lot of wealth from the sales of his albums, going on tours and concerts, as the president of the G.O.O.D. Music record label, and the streetwear brand, Play Cloths, which he co-founded with his brother.

Lord Willin’ by Clipse earned around $1 million in sales, whereas Hell Hath No Fury made sales of around $100,000. Push also earned $4 million from the sales of Play Cloths in 2013.

Career in brief

Following the formation of Clipse, Pusha T and his brother Gene were signed to Elektra Records and released exclusive audio footage from their first album. They then took some time off from their duo to focus on their solo careers.

Pusha then signed to Kanye West’s label G.O.O.D. Music in 2010 and featured Ye on his album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. He released his first mixtape, Fear of God, in 2011 and got signed to Def Jam.

The first single from Fear of God reached the 66th position on the Billboard 200 chart, with 8,900 copies sold out in the first week. He then began working on his solo debut studio album in 2011, produced by Kanye West.

The Bronx, New York native, has also collaborated with some of the best rap artists and hip-hop producers, including 2 Chainz, Future, Timbaland, and others. Since then, he has released several albums, sold millions of copies, and earned a lot of wealth.

