Mariah the Scientist Tour 2022 tickets: Where to buy, price, dates, and more

American singer-songwriter Mariah Buckles, also known as Mariah the Scientist, has announced The Experimental Tour, slated for May 13 at Webster Hall, after she plays at the Coachella festival slated for mid-April.

The artist will conclude her tour on July 30 at Hart Plaza. Presale tickets for the May 13 show will be available on March 18, 10 AM EST, on AmEx. The general tickets for the tour will be available for sale on Ticketmaster from March 18, EST.

Mariah the Scientist tour dates 2022

The dates and venues for the tour are as follows:

April 15, 2022 -- Empire Polo Club, Indio, California

April 22, 2022 -- Empire Polo Club, Indio, California

April 29, 2022 -- House of Blues, Dallas, Texas

April 30, 2022 -- House of Blues, Houston, Texas

May 4, 2022 -- The Underground, Charlotte, North Carolina

May 10, 2022 -- Big Night Live, Boston, Massachusetts

May 11, 2022 -- The Fillmore Silver Spring, Silver Spring, Maryland

May 13, 2022 -- Webster Hall, New York

July 30, 2022-- Hart Plaza, Detroit, Michigan

Earlier this month, Mariah released a new four-song EP titled The Intermission. The 24-year-old’s last album was RY RY WORLD, which was released on July 9, 2021. It features Young Thug and Lil Baby in a music video for the song Aura. That same year, Mariah released the single 2 You.

More about Mariah the Scientist

Before getting into the music business, Mariah used to be a science student. Her stage name comes from her love of science.She was discovered by the rapper Tory Lanez and started singing for his record label in 2018. The artist released her debut album To Die For on SoundCloud in January 2018.

The singer reportedly feels reluctant to the attention that comes with being an entertainer.

She told Billboard:

“A lot of people prepare for this their entire life. I just decided one day I was going to make a career out of something that I was gifting somebody on a whim, I underestimated all that it comes with.”

Mariah was signed to RCA Records in February 2019 in conjunction with One Umbrella. She released her debut on the label, for the album Master, in August 2019. Her debut single Beetlejuice made it to NPR’s Heat Check weekly roundup in August 2019.

Edited by Saman