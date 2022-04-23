Calvin Harris announces new album: Title, release date, and all you need to know

Scottish DJ and music producer Calvin Harris has announced the release of his upcoming album five years after the release of his last album. The album, titled Funk Wav Bounces Vol 2, is a follow-up to 2017’s Funk Wav Bounces Vol 1. Calvin Harris made the announcement about the new album on Instagram. He shared a photo of a billboard near the 10 freeway near Indio, California, where the Coachella festival is currently taking place.

Fans react to Calvin Harris’ announcement

Calvin Harris has also teased the album various times on Twitter, replying to his fans and confirming the upcoming album. Many fans have expressed their excitement for the new album:

Eric Reyes @ericreyesmusic 5 years in the waiting You know it gone be a great summer cause @CalvinHarris is dropping FUNK WAV.25 years in the waiting You know it gone be a great summer cause @CalvinHarris is dropping FUNK WAV.2 🔥🔥🔥🔥 5 years in the waiting

بِلال @katysprism twitter.com/CalvinHarris/s… Calvin Harris @CalvinHarris Summer ‘22 Summer ‘22 https://t.co/ojGsbIarsH Feels the biggest smash from the first one, still smashing till this day 5 years later, we need another Calvin x Katy Feels the biggest smash from the first one, still smashing till this day 5 years later, we need another Calvin x Katy ‼️ twitter.com/CalvinHarris/s…

What are some tracks composed by Calvin Harris in the last few years?

Even though Calvin Harris has not released albums under his name since 2017, he has released a series of house tracks under the alias Love Regenerator since 2020. Earlier this year, the artist released Lonely, a collaboration with Riva Starr and Sandara Maitreya.

He also produced I Heard You’re Married from The Weeknd’s latest album, Dawn FM.

Funk Wav Bounces Vol 1 released several hit tracks in 2017, including five singles: Slide, Heatstroke, Rollin, Feels, and Faking It. The album received generally positive reviews from critics and debuted at number two on both the UK Albums Chart and the US Billboard 200. It featured guest vocals by Frank Ocean, Migos, Schoolboy Q, PartyNextDoor, DRAM, Young Thug, Pharrell Williams, Ariana Grande, Future, Khalid, Travis Scott, Snoop Dogg, John Legend, Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry, Big Sean, Kehlani, Lil Yachty, and Jessie Reyez.

Harris is scheduled to play a large stadium show in Glasgow in July and also has lots at the EXIT Festival, Sziget, Creamfields South and Belsonic. Reports speculate that he is expected to make appearances at the Ushuaï Ibiza from June to September for a residency. The artist will also perform alongside Megan Thee Stallion in Munich’s two-day festival on September 3-4.

More about the artist

Funk Wav Bounces Vol 2 will be Harris’ sixth studio album. He released his first album in 2007 (titled I Created Disco) followed by Ready for the Weekend in 2009, which debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart and whose lead single, I'm Not Alone, became his first song to top the UK Singles Chart. His third studio album, 18 Months, gave Harris international prominence. He broke Michael Jackson's record as all the album's singles reached the top 10 in the UK.

His fourth studio album was titled Motion and debuted at number two in the UK and number five in the US. In 2017, he released his fifth studio album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, which reached the top two in the UK and the US and became his third consecutive number one album on the US Dance/Electronic Albums chart.

