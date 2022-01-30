Calvin Harris net worth: Richest DJ in the world's fortune explored as he quits showbiz to run 'largest organic farm' in Ibiza

Calvin Harris, who used to be one of the world's highest-paid DJs, has decided to quit his Hollywood lifestyle and lead a quieter life as a farmer in Ibiza.

Harris, 38, who is now a resident on the White Isle, sold two of his multi-million pound Los Angeles mansions in 2020 and has kept a low profile ever since.

The superstar DJ has snapped up a 138-acre farm called Terra Masia on the Spanish island and is reportedly enjoying his life there, as he loves getting his 'hands dirty'.

All about Calvin Harris' net worth and his new life

Calvin Harris (Images via Instagram)

The Scottish DJ, a singer-songwriter and record producer, has a net worth of $300 million. Harris - real name Adam Richard Wiles - worked at a grocery store before becoming one of the world's greatest DJs. From his concert tours and music collaborations to brand endorsements and YouTube ad revenue, everything played an equal role in making him reach his peak.

According to several reports, despite quitting showbiz, Harris is still the wealthiest DJ globally. During his career in the entertainment industry, Harris, who earned $30-40 million every year, sold his publishing catalogue to Vine Alternative Investments for $100 million in 2020.

The catalogue, which had more than 150 songs produced by Harris, included his collaborations with Ariana Grande, Travis Scott, Dua Lipa, and Sam Smith.

In 2013, Harris was the highest-paid DJ, earning $46 million that year. In 2014 he grossed more than $60 million. From June 2016 to June 2019, the record producer earned an estimated $137 million. In 2020, Harris sold his Hollywood Hills home, which he bought from DJ Steve Angello for $5 million in 2017, for $5.1 million.

The same year, he sold his home, which was located above the Sunset Strip, for $7 million, the same price he paid in 2013. He also paid $15 million for a mansion in Beverly Hills and $14 million for a 2.5-acre vacant property in Bel-Air in 2014 and 2018, respectively.

A source told The Sun that Calvin Harris, an entire team of farmers and chefs to help him, is genuinely passionate about farming and is very much involved in the process. The source stated:

"Calvin employs an expert team, including farmers and chefs. But that hasn’t stopped him from getting involved, and he regularly gets his hands dirty, helping to plant seeds and everything else involved in running a farm. He is passionate about what he and the team are doing.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Harris' new farm, which happens to be Ibiza's largest organic farm, produces everything from vegetables and eggs to wine and 'farm-to-table meals.' As reported, the land also serves as a host of special events like weddings.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar